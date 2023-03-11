Tenwek win Bomet Central basketball title

Bomet county basketball defending champions Tenwek High School Saturday made their intentions clear when they whitewashed Kabungut Boys High school 117-35 during the final of Bomet Central sub-county Secondary Schools Term One ‘A’ games at Chebonei Girls High School.

The three times champions, who taught their neighbours some basketball lessons, won the first quarter 20-05 before claiming the second 37-15 for a 57-20 lead at half-time.

Tenwek head coach Walter Ongoroh brought in new players after the break as his charges easily won

the third quarter 14-03. Cheered on by fans including Principal Mutali Chesebe, Tenwek won the fourth quarter 46-12 to complete the job.

In the girls category, Chebonei Girls were declared the winners after their opponents failed to turn up for the match. Coach Japhet Chelule said they wanted to use the tournament to gauge their team but they have set their sights on the county games set for next weekend.