Talanta Hela to spread wings to volleyball, basketball

In Barcelona, Spain

The government plans to include basketball and volleyball teams in Talanta Hela programs this month, Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) CEO Doreen Odhiambo has confirmed.

Last year on February 15, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts, and Sports launched the Talanta Hela project to improve sports and creative arts industry.

This initiative aligns with the government's economic transformation agenda and aims to discover, develop, promote, and monetise talent.

Odhiambo was speaking on Monday in Spain when she visited the Talanta Hela Under-19 boys and girls teams at their training camp.

"Selected players will attend a one-year training camp at the academy and they will be transferred to schools in Nairobi for ongoing monitoring while they pursue their education. There are also plans to sign an agreement with Nastic Academy in Spain for our football players to join the academy for football and academic opportunities," said Odhiambo.

The Talanta Hela initiative began with football boys and girls Under-19 teams and was a success. The players that made the final cut during the national finals in Nairobi are currently in Spain for the two-week training camp.

The Draft 2023 Budget Policy Statement released on January 18, 2024 disclosed the government’s arrangement to launch a bottom-up football tournament contested by Under-19 teams from all 47 counties, with the national government working with county governments to invest heavily in youth football.

"The project will collaborate with the education sector to identify schools that can serve as talent academies for specific sports, as schools are rich sources of talent. The goal is to work closely with the Ministry of Sports to designate schools as academies for nurturing sports talent," she added.

On Monday, the boys team beat Spanish third Division One side Eldense FC 4-2 in a friendly match at Nastic training grounds in Barcelona.

Striker Austine Odongo scored a hat-trick while defender Ismael Odhiambo was also on target.

"We are enjoying the camp and we are a way better than we came. Talanta Hela has played a big role in helping us achieve our dreams as young players by playing in Spain. We are the future Michael Olunga and we are on the right path to making sure that we fly our Kenyan flag high," said Odongo.