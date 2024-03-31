Emulate Europe to succeed, urges Juma

In Barcelona, Spain

Former Harambee Starlets player Jackline Juma says Kenya needs to adapt to Europe's way of running women's football to succeed.

Juma outlined three key pillars upon which the growth of women's football in Kenya should be anchored.

She guided the Talanta Hela Under-19 girls' team to second position in the Costa Daurada Cup in Barcelona, Spain last week.

"I advocate for sponsorship of the women's league to increase competition and attract more attention to the sport. Additionally, the youth leagues from grassroots levels should be taken care of," said Juma.

She noted that access to modern training facilities is crucial for the development of players.

"Investing in proper infrastructure will not only improve player performance but also attract more talent to the sport," she said.

On financial support, she noted that sponsorship deals can provide the necessary funding for teams, leagues, and tournaments, fostering high levels of competition and professionalism.

The coach also noted that proper nutrition plays a crucial role in players' development.

"Understanding and implementing modern nutrition practices can significantly enhance player performance and overall well-being. Proper nutrition is a fundamental aspect of athletic development and should be prioritised at all levels.

“After this exposure, we need to keep monitoring them back home. We need to play friendly matches and tournaments with high-profile training. It was a good tournament, despite all odds we tried, losing on penalties is a good performance, and of course, I picked some experience that I will work on going forward," added Juma who is also Starlets and Under-20 assistant coach.

Juma explained the challenges encountered with coaching young players.

"Most of them come from humble backgrounds and I need to understand every player and treat them equally," she added.