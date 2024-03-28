Talanta Hela U-19 teams march into final of Spain tourney

In Barcelona, Spain

Kenya's Talanta Hela boys and girls teams stormed into the finals of the Costa Daurada Cup Tournament in Spain on Wednesday night.

The boys defeated Berango FT 2-0 in a closely contested semi-final match at Futbol Salou Stadium.

Midfielder Austine Odongo opened the scoring for the Kenyans on 37 minutes before William Gitamu added the second 12 minutes from time.

In the girls' category, striker Elizabeth Midevas' solitary goal in the 24th minute against Antiguoko Ke FC was enough to propel the team to the final.

She leads the team in scoring in the tournament with five goals in four matches.

The teams qualified for the semi-finals after a good show in the group stage matches, where they won all three games and topped the respective group with nine points each.

The boys were in Group 'A' alongside Constantin FC, XBuyer and Usurbil Fe, winning 3-0, 4-0 and 3-2, respectively.

The girls were in Group 'B' with Sporting of Portugal (3-0), CD Olimpico de Madrid (4-0) and Ce. Jupiter (4-0).

The annual tournament attracted 210 boys and girls teams aged nine to 20 years. It attracted teams from 17 European countries.

Kenya became the first African country to participate in the tournament this year since its inception 15 years ago.

"The team responded strongly in the second half. Our speed in attack and defence was our strength. Despite facing tough and composed opponents, we fought back. The team is improving every day. Only one more match to go and we anticipate a tough final,” said boys team coach Stanley Okumbi.

The boys face Usurbil again in the final at Salou, while the girls will face De Portugal at Nastic Academy in Tarragona.

“We were up against a formidable opponent, but we maintained our composure, which ultimately led to a positive outcome," girls team coach Jackline Juma said.

"I am filled with pride. Our goal is to secure the title in the final match and bring honour to our nation."

Berango head coach Aitor Vian was full of praise for the Kenyan teams.