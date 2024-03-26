Talanta Hela teams storm semis in Spain tourney

In Barcelona, Spain

Kenya's Talanta Hela Under-19 boys and girls team have qualified for the semi-finals of the Costa Daurada Cup in Barcelona, Spain.

On Tuesday, the boys team, beat Usurbil Football 2-0 as the girls team edged out Sporting of Portugal 3-2 before thumping CD Olimpico de Madrid 4-0 in their last group stage match.

Derrick Oketch and William Gitamu were on target in the 65th and 75th minutes, against Usurbil Football.

The boys team topped group 'A' with nine points ahead of Ce. Constanti from Tarragona, Usurbil FT from the Basque Country, XBuyer Team A from Barcelona in that order.

The girls team also finished top of group 'A' with nine points followed by CD Olimpico de Madrid from Madrid, Ce. Jupiter from Barcelona, and Sporting of Portugal.

"The game was a success. Despite facing tough opponents, we missed some scoring opportunities. Our strategic approach was effective as we aimed to compete and gain visibility. Winning the title is our ultimate objective, and achieving it would bring us immense joy. Scoring in a foreign country serves as motivation for us to continue flying the Kenyan flag high," said striker Marion Oketch.

“In the realm of competitive sports, each victory holds significance, regardless of the circumstances. The recent triumph against Lisbon stands as a testament to the dedication and skill of our team. Recognising the formidable nature of our opponents, their experience was evident throughout the challenging match,” said the girls team coach Jackline Juma.

With a perfect record of three wins in the group stage, Kenya will head to the semi-finals on Wednesday with a spring in their step with the tournament set to end on Friday.

To wind up the day after a huge win, the boys team faced Nastic Sports Academy in a friendly match at Nastic Sports Stadium in Taragona.