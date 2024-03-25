Harambee Stars face Zimbabwe's Warriors in final of Four Nations tourney

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will on Tuesday seek to extend their winning streak to three matches when they face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the final of the four-nation tournament in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Malawi and Zambia are the other teams that are featuring in the tournament.

The final will take place at Bingu National Stadium from 6pm, just moments after the third-place play-off between the Flames of Malawi and Chipolopolo of Zambia at the same venue.

Since 2010, Stars have registered three straight wins or more, four times only.

The last time Kenya achieved that feat was in December 2019 when they defeated Tanzania (1-0), Sudan (2-1) and Zanzibar (1-0) in Cecafa Cup in Uganda.

The other three occasions were in 2016 in friendly matches against Democratic Republic of Congo (1-0), Mozambique (1-0) and Liberia (1-0) and 2013 Cecafa Cup in Nairobi – against South Sudan (3-1) , Zanzibar (2-0), Rwanda (1-0), Tanzania (1-0) and Sudan (2-0).

Kenya would then extend that winning streak to five matches with a 1-0 romp over Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in 2014. In November 2012, Kenya defeated South Sudan (2-0), Ethiopia (3-1) and Malawi (1-0) in a row in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Uganda.

Before Kenya hammered Malawi 4-0 in their opening match of the four-nation tournament at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, they had thrashed Seychelles 5-0 in November last year in their Group 'F' match of 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

With the tournament in Lilongwe being part of Stars’ preparations for their Group 'F' qualifiers in June against Cote d’Ivoire and Burundi, coach Engin Firat will be hoping to see his charges build on their big win over the Flames. But he reckoned that it will be an uphill task.

“Every match has got its own story therefore we will see tomorrow because we are facing a very good team,” said Firat.

“Against Zambia which is a powerhouse in Africa with a great coach, they (Zimbabwe) were 2-0 behind but turned the results, so we know we are not only facing quality but character too.”

Against Malawi, captain Michael Olunga scored an early brace while Ayub Timbe and John Avire struck late to guide Kenya to the big win. Defender Vincent Mahinga, midfielder Chrispine Erambo and striker Jonah Ayunga are the debutants whom Firat fielded in that match.

The Warriors clinched a final berth after defeating Chipolopolo 6-5 in post-match penalties at the same venue on Saturday. The two teams tied 2-2 at the end of normal time.

In history, Kenya and Zimbabwe have met 10 times with Harambee Stars winning four times. They have drawn five times while Zimbabwe has won once.