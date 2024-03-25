Talanta Hela teams off to a flying start in Spain

In Barcelona, Spain

Kenya Talanta Hela Under-19 boys and girls teams kicked off their Costa Daurada Cup campaign in Spain on a high as both teams won their opening group matches.

The boys team recorded a 3-0 victory over Ce Constanti at C.D. Riudoms Stadium in Barcelona as the girls beat Ce.Jupiter 4-0 at Complex Esportiu Salou.

The teams arrived in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday and will be in the European country for two weeks, taking part in the Daurada Cup tournament and a high performance training camp.

In the boys' match, striker Alex Kipruto opened the scoring for the boys in the 18th minute before Robert Mutie's doubled the lead in the 47th minute. Derrick Oketch sealed the win in the 85th minute.

Meanwhile in the girls match, Elizabeth Mideva scored a brace in the fourth and 35th minute. Hilda Natecho and Marion Musanga scored a goal each in the 56th and 76th minutes to secure victory.

The boys team is in Group 'A' with Ce. Constanti from Tarragona, Usurbil FT from the Basque Country, and XBuyer Team A from Barcelona.

The girls team is in Group 'B' with CD Olimpico de Madrid from Madrid, Ce. Jupiter from Barcelona, and Sporting of Portugal.

"On Sunday, the boys' had recovery training session after the long flight, focusing on speed passing to adjust to the surface and mental preparation for the matches. Indeed, everything went as planned. Winning both matches is crucial for the team. More tournaments are needed for player exposure, benefiting not only the team but also the national teams in Malawi. This direction is essential for the country's football development," said boys team coach Stanley Okumbi.

Boys captain Elisha Nalianya expressed his delight after a positive start.

"Our aim is to achieve success rather than mere participation. The team's aspiration extends beyond national competitions, with ambitions to compete internationally and participate in Afcon 2027. We have started off well despite playing against unfamiliar opponents and artificial turfs that we are not used to," said Nalianya.

Later on Monday evening, the boys' team will face Usurbil FT at Futbol Salou Sports. Usurbil had lost 1-0 to XBuyer in their first group stage match.

“Such tournaments provide invaluable exposure for players, contributing to the development of football in the country. This is a good start and I always encourage them to do their best because they never know who is watching,” said girls team coach Jackline Juma.

The tournament has attracted 210 teams, both boys and girls aged nine to 20 years, drawn from 18 European countries. Kenya is the only African country taking part in the tournament for the first time.