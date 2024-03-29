Talanta Hela teams to remain in Spain for week-long camp

In Barcelona

Kenya Under-19 teams which have been on a tour of Spain will remain in Barcelona for another week for a series of high-profile friendly matches at Nastic Academy.

Talanta Hela boys’ team Wednesday won the 15th edition of Costa Daurada Cup after a convincing 3-0 win over Usurbil from Barcelona at the Futbol Salou Sports Centre.

Kenya Under-19 girls fell at the last hurdle, losing 2-0 on post-match penalties to Sporting de Portugal of Portugal after a 1-1 draw in regular time in the final match played at the Nastic Stadium in Tarragona, northeastern Spain.

Striker Austin Odongo struck twice for Talanta Hela boys, and midfielder Hamisi Otieno sealed the victory with a third goal in the dying minutes of the match to hand the Kenyan boys the title.

Odongo and Otieno won the Golden Boot award after finishing the top scorers with three goals each.

Under the guidance of coach Stanley Okumbi, the boys showcased exceptional talent and teamwork, culminating in a well-deserved victory. They received a trophy and medals.

“I have realised that our players can express themselves if given a chance. From day one, I have insisted that for us to perform, we need to keep the ball to stop the opponents from attacking, and it worked for us," Okumbi said.

"The players need to be together for us to form a strong Under 20 national team."

Goalkeeper Peter Juma, who kept four clean sheets in five matches, shared his excitement at representing Kenya on an international stage.

“It is a good feeling to represent Kenya. I believe we have made Kenya proud in a foreign land and winning is an achievement to us. The scouts have been watching us and we hope that by the time we leave Spain, we will get opportunities to join other clubs,” said Juma.

In the girls’ final contest, Talanta Hela striker Elizabeth Mideva sealed the Golden Boot award with her sixth goal in the final.

Mideva scored Talanta Hela's equaliser at the death.