Study: Physical activity reduces risk of getting Covid-19

Kenya Prisons' Yvonne Wavinya powers an attack during their Africa Clubs Championship match against Wolaita Sodo University of Ethiopia at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Oueens coach Alexander Alumira said: "You cannot argue with science and we do not know of any active sportsperson who was infected with Covid-19 and succumbed. The government should reconsider its stand on sports because exercise is one of the key factors to fight disease."
  • Last Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the blanket ban of sports events will be enforced until the Covid-19 infection rates reduce in the country.

Local sports stakeholders want the government to lift the blanket ban on sporting activities in the country following the findings by a recent study that lack of physical activity is an impediment in the Covid-19 pandemic fight. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.