Sports Kenya to lay new turf at Kinoru Stadium

Sports Kenya has taken over the laying of new turf at the newly refurbished Sh900million Kinoru Stadium days after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ruled it could not host high profile matches as intended.

The contract to install new turf and tartan track had been awarded to Gregori International Company but they have never started work due to a pay dispute.

Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti said they were in a rush to fix the grass to ensure the field could host international matches, promising to complete the work in two weeks.

Muteti gave the clearest indication ever that President Uhuru Kenyatta would in February hand over the stadium to Meru County government, ordering contractors to spruce up the facility.

“Now the pitch reverts to Sports Kenya, it will be ready in the next two weeks. Only the tartan track will not be laid by then, but will be ready in the next one or two months,” he said.

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto (left) and board Chairman Fred Muteti inspect the playing turf at Kinoru stadium on January 22, 2021 after Football Kenya Federation declared it unfit to host high profile matches. Sports Kenya promised to lay grass in two weeks’ time.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto explained that they would put in fertilizer and manure, and irrigate the field so that the grass grows to the required size.

However, FKF technical committee chairman Muriithi Nabea who is also Upper Eastern region National Executive Committee member pointed out that the field already had four types of grass, and thus required uprooting to leave one type.

Nabea, who is leading a team to assess the country’s stadiums suitability to host national and international football matches, said Kinoru was currently unfit to “hold a division one match”.

He said Confederation of African Football (Caf) is usually keen on the playing surface when inspecting stadiums to host international matches.

Nabea pointed out that Machakos and Bukhungu stadiums had been banned from hosting Caf matches due to poor playing surface and urged Sports Kenya to get it right at Kinoru.

“As long as there are four types of grass, you can be sure it will not be approved. It would be a big blow to Kenya since South Sudan is currently playing its international matches outside the country,” he said.

FKF also insists that the stadium must have floodlights in order to host an international match either during the day or night.

Residents have complained over delays in completing the work since the stadium was closed for renovation in 2016.

Meru Sports CEC Koome Miriti said they were keen to see the stadium handed over, and would stick to Sports Kenya timelines.

“This is work in progress. That is why we have contractors on site so that by the time the president comes to hand over, it is up to international standards,” he said.

Imenti North deputy county commissioner Obel Ojwang said the stadium was 95 percent complete, assuring that the government was committed to completing it.