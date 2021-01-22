Kirubia Stadium to be complete in two weeks

Construction of Sh247 million Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka-Nithi County will be completed in two weeks according to Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti.

Speaking at the facility on Thursday, Muteti who led his board in inspecting the progress of the stadia located in the suburbs of Chuka town in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency said the contractor, Toddy Civil Engineering and Construction Company, had agreed to complete the remaining work by February 15.

Muteti said upon completion, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture Amina Mohamed will inspect it before inviting President Uhuru Kenyatta to commission it.

“This stadium will be complete in two weeks and we are looking forward to our President Uhuru Kenyatta handing it over to the residents of this county for use as he promised them,” said Mr Muteti.

He said the contractor is doing the final touches and will work day and night to meet the final deadline.

He noted that he expects that there will be no further delay on the side of the contractor because there is no pending bill.

Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti (second right) leads Tharaka-Nithi county government officials in inspecting Kirubia Stadium on January 21, 2021. Construction of Sh247 million Kirubia Stadium will be completed in two weeks according to Muteti. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Tharaka-Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora said that she will personally monitor the progress to ensure that the set deadline is met.

Construction of the stadium with 4,500-seater capacity began in 2016 and the project was expected to be complete in 2017, but it stalled for almost two years due to financial issues before work resumed at a slow pace.

The construction of the sports facility was started by Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki when he was Chuka/Igambang’ombe Member of Parliament before the Ministry of Sports took over.

Once complete, Kirubia Stadium will all have a football pitch, a rugby pitch, an athletics track, a volleyball court and a basketball court. It will be the first stadium in the region and is expected to boost sporting activities.

Meanwhile, the county government is also constructing three mini-stadiums; Kathwana at the county headquarters, Nyangumi in Tharaka constituency and Kairuni in Maara constituency.