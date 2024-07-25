Lights, camera, action! Spectacular show begins in Paris tonight

In Paris

Many things are unique about the Paris 2024 Olympic Games whose opening ceremony will be held from 8.30pm (Kenyan time) Friday in the city and on the riverbanks of River Seine in the French capital.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the opening ceremony will be held at the heart of the host city and will be open to the general public, rather than the traditional enclosed, ticketed stadium.

Paris’ famous River Seine will provide the scenic backdrop for the athletes and delegations, in front of thousands of spectators in Paris and billions more watching on global television.

“All the signs are there that this edition of the Olympic Games will live up to its slogan, “Games Wide Open”, not least as spectators are able to return to the Games once more,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says in his welcome remarks, in reference to the last Olympics in Tokyo which were held behind closed doors as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world.

Security is tight in Paris ahead of tonight’s big moment, with French elite special forces forming part of the Israeli delegation’s security detail. France’s leading theatre director, Thomas Jolly, will spearhead the ensemble on Paris’ open air stage showcasing the country’s people, their culture, and history.

French security authorities will enforce a 150-kilometre no-fly zone around Paris guarded by fighter jets and airspace-monitoring surveillance flights, drones and in helicopters carrying sharpshooters and drone-disabling equipment, reports here indicate.

Many roads in Paris have been closed off to traffic as preparations entered top gear on yesterday with the rugby, handball and football competitions already underway even before today’s opening ceremony.

Kenya’s “Shujaa” failed to make it out of Group ‘B’ after successive losses to top-ranked Argentina (12-31) and Australia (7-21) on the opening day on Wednesday before falling 0-26 to Samoa in their final group game yesterday to exit the medals race.

In the opening round of football matches, Morocco stunned Fifa World Cup champion nation Argentina edging them out 2-1 with a double from Soufiane Rahimi in a stormy match marred by crowd trouble and a lengthy stoppage after Argentina had scored what they thought was an equalizer 16 minutes into stoppage time.

The football tournament is for players aged under 23 years with provision for three players above 23, with the women’s tournament bearing no age limit.

At today’s opening ceremony, some 10,500 athletes will cross through the centre of Paris on the River Seine with boats for each national delegation.

The six-kilometre ride will be open to the public in selected areas with 80 giant screens positioned around the city in the largest opening ceremony in Olympic history.

Africa and Commonwealth 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala and women’s volleyball team “Malkia Strikers” skipper Triza Atuka will be Kenya’s flagbearers at today’s ceremony.

Kenya is represented in six disciplines, namely athletics, women’s volleyball, swimming, men’s sevens rugby, fencing and judo.

But it is from athletics that Kenya is expected to medal, especially after the exit of the rugby team that was last night playing for rankings for ninth to 12th place.

“I was the flag-bearer in Birmingham (at the Commonwealth Games), but this one for the Olympics - it’s my time, and I am feeling nervous yet excited,” Africa’s fastest man reacted after learning of his selection.