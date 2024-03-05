Sifa Nafula: The next big thing in Kenyan table tennis

St Joseph's Boys High School coach Austin Musumba believes his daughter, Sifa Nafula, is the next big thing in Kenyan table tennis.

It is not difficult to understand why, because at only nine years old, Sifa is already the top player in the girls’ under 12 years category in the country.

She became the best in the category after winning junior trials at Oshwal Sports Complex in Nairobi on February 10 to make the 2023 African Games team.

Born on April 16, 2014 in Kitale, Trans-Nzoia County, Sifa has been in table tennis for five years, a sport she started in 2019.

“I was motivated by my father. He always wins his matches. I used to tell him I will also win a medal,” says Sifa, the first-born in a family of two children.

Although she has not had many achievements in table tennis, her competitiveness in open tournaments for secondary schools has seen her rise quickly.

“The most recent open tournament I took part in was the national trials in Nairobi, where I won all my six games and became the best junior in the country,” says Sifa.

She attended Rayzon Schools up to grade three and then joined Kitale Primary School where she is currently in grade five.

Sifa is also a passionate swimmer and a good chess player. She has been to three national chess competitions held in Eldoret (2021), Mombasa (2022) and Kisii (2023).

Kenyan table tennis player Sifa Nafula during a training session at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani in Nairobi on February 28, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I play chess both at school and at home at night with my father. I swim in school, while table tennis is at my dad's school on weekends and holidays during training camps,” she explains how she juggles sports and academics.

Sifa's role model in table tennis is Justus Gichuki, a renowned coach from Kitale.

“My father talks about being taught table tennis by him. He is friendly,” notes Sifa, who finds the game also known as ping-pong interesting.

One benefit she has seen in table tennis is making friends.

“I am also so happy to be selected in Team Kenya 2023 African Games. I deserve it because I beat all my opponents,” observes Sifa.

During the junior trials in Nairobi, Sifa won her matches against Amara Doshi, Delina Shavadia, Dorothy Daniella, Ausler Rheno and Vanshi Karia.

She says her parents have been very supportive.

“My dad, together with his students, are my coaches. My mum always encourages me. She tells me that the gave might help me go to different places. She always prays for me,” notes Sifa whose big dream is to win a medal for Kenya.

Her teachers and fellow pupils are also proud of her for making it into the national team.

Kenyan table tennis player Sifa Nafula takes instructions from coach Fahd Abdul during a training session at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani in Nairobi on February 28, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Coaches who have sharpened Sifa’s table tennis skills are Charles Kinyua, a student at Kenyatta University and a former student at St Joseph's Kitale, her father (who is an English and literature teacher, as well as the deputy principal at Moi Kaplamai, Mr Justus Gichuki, who previously coached at St Monica's Girls Kitale.

There is also coach Dan Mutambazi from Uganda.

Sifa, who represents Kitale Indomitables table tennis club, comes from a sporting family. Her mother, Abigael Sanyo, is a teacher and a swimming instructor.

“I am proud of being the one who introduced her to table tennis. She is a fast learner and she has learned alot. I believe she is the next big thing in women’s table tennis in Kenya,” says Mr Musumba.

The father says his daughter is so fond of him and believes in him so much.

“I believe she will get better after playing after the African Games. The experience will also motivate her further," says Mr Musumba.

Sifa's mother says her performance during the trials was a true reflection of her daughter's hard work, resilience and determination.

“Teamwork has been exhibited since Sifa's success has been realised through the work of various coaches.

I would like to express my gratitude to all the coaches who trained her. I am a proud mum,” she says.