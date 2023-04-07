Shock as Kakamega School exit rugby contest in group stages

Favourites Kakamega School were the biggest casualties on Day Two of the Western Region Secondary Schools Term One Games after they failed to make it out of their group.

The schools rugby power house lost two of the matches in the group stages denying them a chance to make it to the semi-finals at St Marys Mundika High School, Busia County.

The Barbarians, as they are popularly known, only secured a slim win in their first fixture beating Kimobo Secondary School 6-3.

They would later find the going tough in the next two matches losing to Vihiga Boys Secondary School 15-03 before last year's runner's up Butula Boys Secondary School hammered them 29-06.

Champions Koyonzo Boys Secondary School showed their intent by winning all their three group stage matches.

Koyonzo walloped Bungoma 22-0, thrashed Chavakali 45-0 and later on saw off Kolanya Boys High School 52-6 to storm into the semis in style.

Koyonzo will be renew their rivalry with familiar foes Butula, who emerged second in Group A.

Last year at St Peter's Mumias High School, Koyonzo beat Butula 26-5 in a lop-sided match to be crowned regional champions.

In the other semi-final, Vihiga High School will face Kolanya for a place in the final.

In girls' basketball, bitter rivals Butere Girls High School and Tigoi Girls High School progressed to the next stage after clinching position one and two respectively in Group A and are to face Bunyore Girls and Nalondo Girls High School in the semis.

In boys' basketball, Sigalame Boys High School and St Peter's were the teams making it for the semi-finals from Group B.

Rugby 15s fixtures and results

Butula 00 Vihiga 00, Katch 6 Kimobo 3, Kolanya 6 Chavakali 3, Koyonzo 22 Bungoma 0, Butula 40 Kimobo 00, Kakamega 03 Vihiga 15, Bungoma 00 Kolanya 03, Koyonzo 45 Chavakali 00

Day Two

Butula 22 Kakamega 6, Vihiga 62 Kimobo 6, Kolanya 6 Koyonzo 42, Chavakali 00 Bungoma 00

Semis

Vihiga v Kolanya