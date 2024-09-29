Sh18m blunder keeping deaf athletes out of competitions

Despite maintaining a rigorous training schedule, Kenyan Deaflympian David Wamira is deeply concerned about his future and that of other deaf athletes.

The sprinter was among the Kenyan athletes, who were in July left shattered after learning that they would not compete at the 2024 World Deaf Athletics Championships held in Taipei, China the same month, since Kenya had been suspended from taking part in all global deaf sporting events.

Reason? The Kenya Sports Federation of the Deaf (KSFD) owes the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) and the Danish Deaf Sports Association a sum of Sh18 million for failing to honour two major world events, despite having confirmed participation.

KSFD is the body that oversees deaf sports locally, while ICSD governs deaf sporting events globally.

With KSFD yet to clear the debt, it risks expulsion from the ICSD, something that could deal a heavy blow to the careers of Kenyan deaf athletes.

Country associations/federations expelled from ICSD cannot participate in any international event until they are re-admitted to the world deaf sports governing body after being in the cold for two years.

“The athletes are very disappointed, some are no longer training as they have given up following the aborted trip to Taipei. Their careers are in limbo,” lamented Wamira, who won bronze in men’s 200 meters at the 2013 Deaflympics in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The sprinter, who also bagged gold medals in men’s 200m and 100m at the 2019 and 2023 Africa Deaf Athletics Championship in Nairobi respectively, trains in Utawala, Nairobi.

Two Kenya deaf sports officials told Nation Sport that they have appealed to the government to clear the debt soon.

“On Thursday, I wrote a letter to Sports Cabinet Secretary (Kipchumba Murkomen) and Principal Secretary (Peter Tum) informing them of the urgency to address the matter,” Miriam Opondo, president of Kenya Basketball Deaf Association and Vice president of the Confederation of Africa Deaf Sports.

Opondo, who previously served as KSFD president, warned that the axe could fall on Kenya during the ICSD Centenary Congress in Paris from October 3 to 6, when members who owe the world body will be subjected to a vote.

“The matter needs urgent attention. The Ministry of Sports is slow though we submitted our requests and invoices to the Ministry on time,” Benard Banja, whose election as the new KSFD president has been challenged in court by Opondo, said.

A letter sent to former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba by ICSD on June 6, 2024, and seen by Nation Sport, the huge debt arose from the failure of KSFD to send teams to the 2023 World Deaf Handball Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, and 2024 World Deaf Youth Games in Sao Paulo, Brazil, despite having registered for the two events.

In the case of the World Deaf Handball Championships, ICSD said that KSFD incurred a debt of 72,360 Euros (Sh10.4 million) to the Danish Deaf Sports Association for making a contractual commitment to pay accommodation and participation costs to the event. Regarding the World Deaf Youth Games in Sao Paulo, ICSD ordered KSFD to pay $ 25490 (Sh3.2 million) as entry fees, excess fees, and penalty for non-participation in the event held in January.

“I appeal to the honourable CS to support the KSFD to ensure that as Africa’s leading sports organisation, it continues to develop deaf sports in Kenya and Africa,” the letter signed by Dr Adam Kosa, ICDF and Member of the European Parliament, said in part.

Opondo said the debt attracts interest. In her capacity as vice president of the Confederation of Africa Deaf Sports, she will travel to Paris to try and convince the ICSD Centenary Congress not to expel Kenya.

Opondo hoped that the government would write a letter to the World deaf sports governing body, assuring it of its commitment to clear the debt. For Kenyan deaf athletes, the fear of missing out on future global competitions grows with each passing moment.

The 25th Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo, is among the major events that Kenya risks missing out on, should the debt not be cleared in time.

Countries have between September 15 and November 15 to confirm their participation in the Games.

Due to the suspension, KSFD cannot access the Operation Management System to confirm their participation in the event.

Banja warned that Kenya will be excluded from the Deaflympics in Tokyo if they don’t confirm their participation before the set deadline.

Over the years, Kenya has starred at major global deaf events. At the 24th Summer Deaflympics held in Caxias do Sul in Brazil, Kenya finished top in Africa and 11th globally after winning 24 medals (five gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze).

In the 2017 Summer Deaflympics held in Samsun, Turkey, Kenya was first in Africa and ninth globally with 16 medals (five gold, five silver, and six bronze).

Kenya also finished ninth with 16 medals (six gold, five silver, and five bronze) in the 2013 Games held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, the hearing of a petition filed by Opondo in the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) challenging Banja’s win as the KSFD president, has been scheduled for hearing on October 28.

Opondo’s election as the KSFD president on July 28, 2022, was quashed by the SDT on October 9, 2023, following a petition by Banja.