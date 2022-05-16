Deafylmpics: Kenya tops in Africa as global event ends

In Caxias do Sul, Brazil

The government says its biggest takeaway from the 24th Summer Deaflympics that ended here Sunday night is the need to diversify in sports.

Out of the 24 medals that Kenya won in the competition that attracted athletes from 78 countries, only two came from field events. Kenya finished top in Africa and 10th globally with five gold, seven silver and 11 bronze.

Ukraine led with 137 medals (61 gold, 38 silver and 38 bronze).

Kenya’s top deaf golfer Isaac Makokha and little-known Kelvin Kipkogei stole the show for the country when they won bronze in men’s golf and javelin respectively.

All the remaining 22 medals came from track events where Kenya is known to be a powerhouse.

“The big lesson we have learnt is that as a country, we should diversify into other sporting activities. Basketball, swimming, javelin among others sports so that we do not just concentrate on athletics alone. If we were to perform well in those other sporting events, then we would scoop all the medals in the world,” said Josephta Mukobe, the Heritage Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage.

Both Makokha and Kipkogei made history by being the first Kenyan deaf athletes to ever win medals in the disciplines at the Deaflympics.

Makokha, who was making his second appearance in the Games, beat German Guldan Nico by two ups in the third and fourth place play-off.

Kipkogei, who was gracing the competition for the first time ever, won bronze thanks to his best throw of 51.30m. I

talian Matteo Gonzalez and Polish Tomas Rozumczyk won gold and silver with a throw of 60.59m and 57.74 respectively.

In ball games, women’s deaf football, both men’s and women’s deaf basketball and both men’s and women’s deaf handball all struggled in the competition.

Only the women's handball team reached the semi-finals where they lost 31-8 to defending champions Denmark.

In the third and fourth place play-off, the Kenyan girls lost 24-15 to hosts Brazil.

Reckoning that people living with disability are always disadvantaged in various ways, Mukobe assured the sports deaf federations of the government’s support in the course.

“…I am asking the leadership and federations of these sports to come out and build the capacities of their members. As a government if we are asked, we can always chip in so that these organisations are given the capacity that they require,” she said.

Kenya’s hopes of ending the championship on a high were shattered on Sunday owing to a miscommunication on the time the marathon team was supposed to leave their hotel for the race.

Having missed the bus that was to drop them at the starting point, the team was forced to find their own means to the place, but they arrived late thus their disqualification.

Mukobe said they are looking into the matter to come up with corrective measures. David Kiptum was poised to defend his men’s title.

All the Kenya’s medallists at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil