Deaflympics: Team Kenya harvests more medals

In Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Decorated athlete Symon Kibai, who Monday morning successfully defended for the third time in a row his Deaflympics title in the men’s 10,000 metres, has rescinded his plans to retire from track events after this year's edition.

Kibai, 35, led compatriots Peter Toroitich and David Kipkogei to a Kenyan podium sweep in the race held at the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track.

There was more for the Kenyan contingent here to celebrate thanks to the silver medal won by the quartet of George Waweru, Beryl Wamira, Linet Nanjala and Isaac Atima in mixed relay and the bronze medal scooped by Kelvin Kipkogei in men’s javelin. Kenya have now won a total of seven medals (one gold, three silver and three bronze).

Kenyan sprinters George Waweru, Beryl Wamira, Linet Nanjala and Isaac Atima pose for a photo with the Kenyan flag after bagging silver medals in mixed relays at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil on May 9, 2022. Photo credit: Pool | Team Kenya

Serah Kimani and Grancy Kandgor opened the medal accounts on Saturday when they bagged silver and bronze respectively in women's 10,000m.

Coming into this competition, Kibai said since age was catching up with him, he would like to retire from track events in style by bagging gold in both the men’s 10,000m and 5000m. He plans to transition to marathon.

But after dominating the race, the father of two said he feels he still has the energy to compete in another Deaflympics.

“I feel motivated to once more compete in the races before moving to marathon where I hope I will break the record,” said Kibai, who at the 2013 Summer Deaflympics Games in Sofia, Bulgaria, bagged gold in 10,000m in a record time of 29:16.00.

Four years later at the same event in Samsun, Turkey, he retained his title in another record time of 29:11.73.

In Monday’s race held under floodlights, Kibai trailed Toroitich in second place for the first three laps before taking the lead and eventually winning.

“When we started the race, I was dreaming of getting a gold medal and God has helped me achieve that feat so I am very proud. The coach gave us various skills on how we (Team Kenya) needed to run the race to beat our opponents for all the medals. We are happy it worked out for us,” said Kibai.

While Toroitich still trailed the double Deaflympics record holder closely, he could not keep up with his pace and settled for silver, while David Kipkogei, who at one time was seventh, put his best foot forward to bag bronze.

“I give the coach (Samuel Kibet) all the credit because he helped us to stay focused and inspired ahead of the competition. I ran my race and I am happy with my performance,” said Toroitich.

David Kipkogei said: “Today I ran very well. I wanted to get a gold medal but I am contend with the bronze because I am yet to recover fully from a leg injury and the race was also tough.”

In mixed relay, the gold medal went to the United States. The silver medal won by Team Kenya lifted Wamira's spirit as she had just finished outside the medal bracket in women’s 100m.

The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf had not released the time recorded by athletes competing in races since they were still waiting for results of their doping tests.

In men's javelin, Kelvin Kipkogei, who was featuring in his first ever international event, won bronze thanks to his best throw of 51.30m. Italian Matteo Gonzalez and Polish Tomas Rozumczyk won gold and silver with a throw of 60.59m and 57.74 respectively.

"Despite being my first time in an international competition, I had no stage fright. I knew I had the ability to win, while my coach gave me key skills which helped me alot. I will continue preparing myself because my aim is to get a gold medal next time," said an elated Kelvin Kipkogei.

Heritage Principal Secretary Josephta Mukobe led the Kenyan contingent in celebrating their medal harvest.