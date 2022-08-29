School Games: Rift Valley Region showpiece moved to Friday

The Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games, scheduled to be held in Nakuru County from Tuesday, have now been pushed to Friday this week.

The three-day event will be played at Nakuru High School, which will be the main venue, and will involve 14 counties.

At stake during the three-day championships, will be various titles as well as tickets to next month’s National Term Two Games, which will also be held at the same venue.

Schools will do battle in football, basketball, volleyball, rugby sevens, hockey, handball, swimming, netball, racquet games and the newly introduced 3x3 basketball.

The participating schools are expected to report on Thursday, a day before the championship starts.

“Kindly note that the regional secondary schools ball games will kick off on Friday. Teams to report on Thursday in Nakuru before 6pm. The accommodation venues will be communicated later in the day,” said a circular from the Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Sports Association.

Sources within the association say the dates were changed due to the ongoing Music and Primary school activities at the same venue.

“The buses we are using to ferry players will also be used in the music contests and that makes it difficult for most schools to reach the venue in time,” said an official, who wished not to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The coordination clinics for matches referees will be done on Thursday.