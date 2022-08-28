School Games: Arnesens Uasin Gishu football champs, Tuiyo shine in volleyball

Arnesens Boys High School Sunday beat Kimumu Secondary School 4-0 to win the football at the Uasin Gishu County Secondary Schools Term Two Games played at Kapsoya Secondary School in Eldoret.

Eugene Ambani scored the first goal, Eugene Ambai the second, Felix Were added the third and Brian Kiplimo the fourth.

Coach Gilbert Lel praised his side. He said: “The boys played well considering this is the first championships post-Covid-19 pandemic.”

In the girls’ game, Moi Girls High School, Eldoret bagged the title after beating Ngeria Girls High School 6-1.

Moi Girls’ team manager Robert Simiyu said that he is optimistic the girls will reach the nationals.

“We last reached the regional level in 2014. We are eyeing the nationals and the East Africa School Games in Arusha, Tanzania,” said Simiyu who was assisted by Joseph Nzioki, the team coach.

In the volleyball boys, Tuiyo High School trounced Kosachei High School 3-1 (25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 25-19) while the girl’s title was won by New Light Schools who beat Chuiyat High School in 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-11).

In the basketall, Moi Girls High School hammered Testimony Secondary School 22-10. Patience Wafula of Moi Girls was crowned the player of the day contributed a lot to the success of her team.

Moi Girls’ Chief Principal Juliana Kirui hailed her girls for the sterling performance, expressing hope that they will also excel at regional level in Nakuru.

In boy’s category, Uasin Gishu High School will represent the county after hammering Arnesens High School 35-16.

Uasin Gishu owe their victory to their brilliant skipper Dickens Ochieng.