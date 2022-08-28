School Games: Going gets tough as top guns fall in Nairobi

New champions were crowned Sunday at the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games which concluded at Lenana School.

Boys' football, hockey (boys and girls), girls' basketball, rugby sevens and boys' volleyball got new winners at the end of the three-day championships.

The biggest shock was in boys' football where less-fancied Waylight Secondary School won the title after a 1-0 win over Highway Secondary School in a pulsating final.

Captain Peter Muteti was the hero as he scored a beauty in the second half to hand the Komarock-based school the title and a place in next month's national games in Nakuru.

"We are going to the nationals to compete and show that our win was not by fluke. We have two weeks to prepare and I know we will be ready. We were underdogs coming into this event and we have slayed giants,” said coach Eric Odhiambo.

Highway had knocked out defending champions Dagoretti Secondary School 2-1 in the semi- final, as Waylight overcame Jamhuri High School 1-0 in their last four clash.

Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School kept their girls' football title after a 5-0 hiding of Beth Mugo Secondary School.

In rugby sevens, Ofafa Jericho High School dethroned holders Upper Hill School 7-5 in the final at the same venue. James Ndura touched down as Alvin Musembi converted as Ofafa led 7-0 at the break.

Upper Hill improved after the break and Mike Kuria made a try but the conversion was missed as Ofafa held on for their maiden title.

Both sides will play at the nationals. Olympic Secondary School won the girls' basketball title following a 56-43 win over Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School.

Champions Buru Buru Girls Secondary School were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Dagoretti retained the boys' title after an impressive 60-13 win against Jamhuri High School.

Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School and Hospital Hill High School defended their girls' and boys' handball titles.

Dagoretti dismissed Buruburu Girls High School 37-9, while Hospital Hill outclassed Aquinas Boys Secondary School 40-23.

In boys’ hockey, Rodgers Nelly was the hero as Jamhuri edged out Highway 1-0 in post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Mwiki Secondary School will represent Nairobi region in the girls' hockey after they defeated Ngara Girls Secondary School 3-0 in the final played at the same venue.

In volleyball, Ruthmitu Secondary School came from a set down to defeat former champions Hospital Hill 3-1(24-26,25-18,25-23,25-16) in the boys' final.

In the girls' volleyball final, Soweto Academy retained the title after they overwhelmed promising Brown Hill 3-1(25-23,25-21,22-25,25-13).