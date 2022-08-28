School Games: Disciplined Siwot emerge handball kings in Bomet

Siwot Secondary School are the new handball champions after they defeated Kamureito High School 14-11 during Bomet County Secondary Schools Term Two Games.

They also bagged the basketball and seven rugby titles at Longisa High School playground on Sunday.

Cheered on by home fans including school Principal David Koech, Siwot put everything into attack and won 8-5 in the first half before taking control of the second half to win 14-11.

Siwot’s prolific attackers led by captain Nickson Ngetich, Amos Kipngeno and Vincent Kirui were declared the best scorers.

“I am happy with the team for having won the county title for the first time. My boys played according to instructions and maintained discipline thoughout the games,” said Koech.

The final match was witnessed by Bomet County Quality Assurance and Standard officer Ms Evangeline Magaki, Bomet county secondary sports association chairman, Mr. Mark Sang and Association Secretary Mr Nicholas Kurgat.

Siwot were declared the champions after the title holders Lekimbo Secondary School were bundled out during the sub-county games.

Enroute to the finals, Siwot walloped Chepkochun 20-9 while Kamureito narrowly edged out Tarakwa 20-19 in the other semis encounter.

In girls’ competition, Chepchabas ran riot and whitewashed hapless Kapkelei 18-4 in a one-sided final to win the title.

On their way to the final, Chepchabas walloped Kipyosit 9-5 as Kapkelei hammered Chebonei 9-3 in the other semis tie.