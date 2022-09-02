School Games: Nyakach, Kisumu Day march on in Nyanza

National Secondary Schools Girls' football defending champions Nyakach High School from Kisumu Friday qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing Nyanza Region Term Two Games at Asumbi Teachers Training College.

Nyakach qualified from Pool B despite registering a barren draw in their last group match against Migori's St Paul's Agenga Secondary School.

In their first match on Thursday, they beat Jera High School (Siaya) by a solitary goal before the draw on Friday saw them top the group with four points.

Each pool consists three teams and the first two proceed to semis while the last is dropped.

St Paul's Agenga and Jera are scheduled to face off Friday evening in the last match of the group with the winner assured a slot in the semi-finals.

St Paul's Agenga have so far managed one point while Jera have no points.

In Pool A, Kobala Secondary School from Homa Bay also qualified for the semi-finals following a 1-0 victory against Gekomoni High School who are representing Nyamira.

Cynthia Muhonja scored the lone goal of the match to ensure the Homa Bay County-based school booked a slot in the semis.

Speaking to Nation Sport after the win, Kobala head coach Benard Akeyo said he was ready to face any team in the semi-final.

"We are targeting East African Secondary School Games and we will not leave anything to chance. We are doing everything possible to achieve our target," said Akeyo.

Kerongorori Secondary School (Kisii) will play neighbours Gekomoni from Nyamira in the last match of the group.

"We lost against an experienced team. These games are not necessarily for winning but also exposure for upcoming talents," said Gekomoni coach Mary Ndemo.

The two schools lost in their opening matches.

The winner will join Kobala in the semi-finals slated for Saturday.

In boys' football, regional defending champions Kisumu Day High School surprised Kanga High School from Migori 1-0 to storm the semi-finals.

Kisumu Day top Pool A on six points having won their first match on Thursday against Barding High School.

Fireworks are expected in a match between Kanga and Barding where a winner will qualify for the semi-finals.

In Pool B, qualifiers are yet to be determined with Agoro Sare High School and Gesabakwa Secondary school tied at three points.

Other group members Gekendo Secondary School who have not managed a point have a game in hand against Agoro Sare.

If Gekendo wins against Agoro Sare all the three teams in Pool B will be tied with three points hence goal difference will determine qualifiers.

Gesabakwa recovered from a 1-0 defeat against Agoro Sare to beat Gekendo 4-1 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kakrao Secondary School from Migori qualified for the semi-finals in girls' handball after they beat Nyamira Secondary School from Siaya 54-15.

Keberesi Secondary School from Kisii have also qualified for the semi-finals in girls' netball.