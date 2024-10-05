Africa golf boss wants nations to build courses

Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) President Johnson Omollo has urged African countries to upgrade their golf infrastructure and related amenities to become great golf tourism destinations.

“It’s surprising that after attaining independence more than 60 years ago, we still beg for support from our former colonial masters. Africa’s problems are best solved by Africans through prioritisation and better planning,’’ Omollo said on Friday at Kigali Golf Resort and Villas during the opening ceremony of this year’s Africa Region IV Golf Championship.

He regretted that most African countries were not investing in golf infrastructure development to promote sports tourism.

Omollo said the Africa Golf Championship will continue to champion golf development in Africa through its regional and continental team championships to offer young boys and girls an opportunity to compete at the highest level in Africa to build their careers in Golf.



“We have unanimously agreed to further launch the Junior Golf development charter in Africa and Region 4 will next year hold a junior Amateur golf Team championship with Mauritius hosting the inaugural edition in 2025, while Seychelles and Rwanda will host the same in 2026 and 2027 respectively’’.



For future events, the Africa Region IV will move to Seychelles in 2025, while Mauritius and Kenya will host the 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Omollo added that AGC was committed to promoting and developing golf in Africa. He however appealed for support from the public and private sector players to ensure quality tournaments are hosted by our affiliates to grow competitiveness.