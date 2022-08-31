School Games: Nakuru Boys High School to host Rift Valley action

The stage is all set for the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Term Two Games set to kick off Friday at Nakuru Boys High School in Nakuru City.

A total of 14 counties are expected to be represented in the games.

This year's regional championship will see newcomers compete at the regional championship for the first time.

Nakuru County's newly-crowned basketball champions Stafford Boys High School will be making their maiden appearance in the games after they dismissed regular campaigners Menengai High School and Rongai Boys High School.

Stafford Boys are breathing fire and have warned their opponents to expect a tough competition.

"We are not coming to Nakuru Boys High School for physical training. We have come here to beat our opponents and carry the cup and proved we're not pushovers. We want to use the games to book a ticket to participate in the national championships and East African Schools Games," said Stafford Boys’ Games Director Gidraph Mwangi.

In reaching the regional championships, Strafford Boys overran Naivasha Mixed Secondary School 48-32 in the finals of Nakuru Secondary Schools Games.

Mwangi exuded confidence that his lads are well prepared both physically and mentally. "The boys have set their eyes on the diadem. I have a talented outfit that is capable of facing any opponents," said Mwangi.

However, it will not be a walk in the park for Stafford Boys as their opponents like national champions Laiser Hill Academy of Kajiado and Narok Boys are hardened opponents who are experienced in these championships.

Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association (RVSSSA) Secretary General Kirwa Koech said the preparations for the three days event are complete.

"We expect to have a competitive competition in all ball games including rugby, volleyball (boys and girls), football and hockey," said Koech.

In rugby sevens, past national sevens champions Menengai High School are tipped to reclaim their lost glory and bounce back to winning ways.

Head coach Evans Adenya said his boys are in top form and have promised to bring the glory back home.

"It is a nice feeling playing at home and winning the cup will be a better feeling. We aim nothing short but to qualify for the nationals and proceed to East Africa Games," said Adenya.

Adenya steered Menengai to qualify for the regional championship after beating Jomo Kenyatta High School 14-5 to win the county trophy.

"We are up to the task and we're sending an early warning to our opponents to prepare for the battle of their lives," said Adenya.

To spearhead the Menengai onslaught will be their try scorers Shadrack Masombo and Dennis Livoi to emerge as the winners.

At the county games, Livoi was voted the Most Valuable Player.

In football, little-known Oldonyorok from Narok, who will be making their first attempt at the regional platform, face a baptism of fire.