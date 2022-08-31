School Games: Serani drawn with Kinondo in Coast regionals

Mombasa County boys' football champions, Serani Secondary School, have been drawn in Pool "B" in the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games which start Friday at Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo la Tewa grounds.

Serani, who are tipped to win the football crown, will battle out with Kwale County's Kinondo Secondary School, Mororo Mixed Day Secondary School from Tana River County and Lamu County's Kizigitini Secondary School.

Tononoka Secondary School, who finished second during the Mombasa County games, are in Pool "A" with Kwale champions Mwavumbo Secondary School, Kenyatta Mwatate High School of Taita Taveta County and Mjanaheri Secondary School from Kilifi County.

Serani coach Swaleh Abdalla Sunda is confident his talented squad will win the regional crown and qualify for the national games.

"I’ve no worries because I believe ours is a strong team that can fight any team and win. Our opponents need to realize that we’re here to display top flight football and win the regional title," said Sunda.

He further believes the absence of regional champions Shimba Hills Secondary School will work to their advantage. Shimba Hills were eliminated by Kinondo during the Kwale County Games.

"I’m not underrating our opponents including Kinondo, who eliminated Shimba Hills, but I’ve no doubt that we’ll emerge victors as our opponents are inexperienced in these games,” he added.

Serani has 10 players who play for Bandari FC Youth, which features in the Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA) League.

However, Kinondo coach Hamisi Msusa warned that they are not going to the games to participate, but to win the title.

"We don’t want to be recognised as participants, but want to show our might. We’re going to take part in the games for the purpose of winning and advance to the national games," said Msusa.

Kinondo finished second behind Kwale County champions Mwavumbo, who beat them on post-match penalties in the final over the weekend.

"We beat Shimba Hills and this victory has given us motivation to become Coast region champions," he said.