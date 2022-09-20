School Games: Kenya go top of medal standings in Arusha

In Arusha, Tanzania

Kenya topped the athletics medal table as the discipline started on Tuesday on day five of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games at the Sheikh Abeid Stadium here in Arusha.

The country led in both the boys’ and girls’ categories with eight medals in each. The boys won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals, while the girls scooped four gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Uganda ended the day second in both categories, with the boys’ bagging seven medals (four gold, two silver and one bronze), as the girls took home five medals – one gold, three silver and one bronze. Tanzania and Rwanda followed in the next positions of both genders.

The hosts finished with six medals (two silver and four bronze) in the boys’ section and two in the girls’ category (one silver and one bronze). Rwandan athletes did not win any medals on the opening day of the two-day athletics programme.

Kenya’s medal harvest was started by Shadrack Tuituek, who won gold in the 10,000m after clocking 30 minutes and 32.7 seconds, as Tanzanian Mahamudu Katama finished second in 30:39.5, and Kenya’s Hezron Krop took bronze after timing 31:01.5.

Tuituek, a Form Three student at St Albert Iringithathi Mixed Secondary School in Nyeri County, attributed his victory to good preparations.

“We allowed the Tanzanians to control the race early on before we took control. I was signaling Hezron to get behind me, so that we could make it a 1-2 finish, but I am still excited that both of us got medals for our country,” Tuituek said on Tuesday.

“I won the national title and I am very excited to have completed the double. The chilly morning weather prevented us from getting good times, but I hope this success is the start of many to come,” he added.

Next up, the country scooped gold in both boys’ and girls’ 1500m with Frankline Kimutai and Mary Nyaboke winning gold. Kimutai, a Form Two student at Kimuron Secondary School, came home in 3:56.8, ahead of Ugandan Raymond Omara (3:57.7) and Tanzania’s Tiluli Masanja Machiman (3:58.0).

Minutes later, the Kenyan girls were not left behind as Mary Nyaboke led her teammate, Diana Chepteek in winning gold and silver in the four-lap race. Nyaboke led from gun to tape to win in four minutes and 27.5 seconds as Chepteek took silver after clocking 4:30.5.

Tanzania won the bronze medal courtesy of Revina Nalubwa Magobe, who crossed the finish line in 4:32.7.

“It was an interesting race and we showed our dominance controlling it from the start. Our opponents could not keep up with our pace and we are glad our tactics worked well today,” said Nyaboke, a Form Two student at Keberesi Secondary School.

In the girls’ 5000m, Pamela Kosgei obliterated the field to win the race in 17 minutes and 15.8 seconds, well ahead of second-placed Scarlet Chemutai of Uganda (17:20.9) and Tanzania’s Neema Nyaisawa Siluli (17:24.8).

“I got a lot of experience running in the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Cali, and despite not winning any medal, that helped me a lot in this race today,” said Pamela, younger sister of World Marathon record holder, Brigid Kosegi.