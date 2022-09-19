Wiyeta seek semis slot as Koyonzo falter in rugby sevens

in Arusha, Tanzania

Kenyan girls' football champions Wiyeta Secondary School will on Tuesday seek to qualify for the semi-finals on day five of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here in Arusha.

The five-time regional champions come up against homeside Isevya Secondary School in their second pool "A" match at Tanzania Game and Track (TGT) grounds at 3pm.

After coming from behind to beat St Noa Girls Secondary School 3-1 in their first match on Saturday, Edgar Manyara's charges will be confident going into this match.

With Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School posting mixed results in the pool, Wiyeta will be keen to clinch their spot in the knockout phase. Coach Manyara told Nation Sport yesterday that they will need to avoid a slow start like they did against St Noa.

"An early goal will settle our nerves and we will try and settle us fast as possible so that we can impose ourselves and get the three points," Manyara noted.

"Every team at this stage is tough and even though our opponents lost their first match, we cannot underestimate them and have to play our best," he added.

Wiyeta will again bank on their prolific striker Shalyene Opasa, who scored a brace in thier first match.

In rugby sevens, the Kenyan sides face an uphill task to retain the title that Upper Hill School won in the 2019 edition.

National champions Koyonzo are currently second on the log behind Uganda's Hannah International School after day two of the action at TGT grounds.

Hannah lead with with nine points same as Koyonzo, but the latter have played four matches to Hannah' three. Kenya's Butula Boys High School is third with six points.

Koyonzo registered mixed results against Ugandan sides going down 15-19 to Hannah before beating Jinja Secondary School 10-7 in Monday's matches.

Butula on the other hand beat Elerai Secondary School of Tanzania 26-5 and Ntare Secondary School of Uganda 25-7.

The discipline resumes on Wednesday with final round of matches. Elsewhere, Kenya will be looking for a good start on the first day of the athletics programme at the Sheikh Abeid Karume Stadium.