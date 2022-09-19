School Games: Kwanthanze, Hospital Hill ease to semis in Arusha

In Arusha, Tanzania

Kenya's Kwanthanze Secondary School and Hospital Hill High School on Monday booked their semi-final slots on day four of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here in Arusha.

Five-time girls' volleyball champions Kwanthanze saw off Uganda's Hilton Secondary School 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-18) in their second pool "B" match at Tanzania Game and Track (TGT) grounds to make it two wins on trot.

The result means the Kenyan queens are on six points ahead of their final pool match against Tanzania's Mkalapa Secondary School on Tuesday.

Kwanthanze, who are eyeing their fourth successive title, had defeated Ugandan side Katikamu SDA Secondary School 3-0 (25-10,25-10,26-24) in their opening match last Friday.

Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari praised his charges for achieving their first target of reaching the last four, but said there is room for improvement.

"Reaching the semis takes a bit of pressure from us because we are the defending champions, but we are now into the business end of the competition and we cannot afford to make any mistakes," Kigwari said.

"We still have a chance to reach our full potential in our last preliminary match before the semis on Thursday and also make a few changes to ensure that everyone gets to play in this competition," he added.

Kenya's second girls' volleyball team, Kosegon Mixed Secondary School were also in action last evening, where a win would also see them secure their place in the semis.

In boys' handball, Hospital Hill booked their place in the semis after a 22-17 victory over Kilombero Secondary School of Tanzania in their final pool "A" match. The result means they finish second in the pool with four points behind leaders Adegi Secondary School of Rwanda.

Hospital Hill captain Victor Ngoni believes they have hit form at the right time ahead of the semis.

"We started on the wrong footing, but found our form and secured two wins which helped us reach the knockout stage. We want to go all the way to the final and carry the title back to Kenya," the bullish skipper said.

The Kenyan champions started their campaign with a 23-25 loss to Uganda's Gombe Secondary School before they hit Adegi Secondary School 31-28 in their second match.

Kenya's second side Kamito Boys High School saw off Maweni Secondary School of Tanzania 33-18, but it was not enough to secure them a place in the last four after two losses.

In hockey, Kenya's St Anthony's Boys High School, Kitale and Friends School Kamusinga recored impressed wins to keep their hopes alive of clashing in the final.

Regional champions Kamusinga thrashed Mbarara High School of Uganda 8-0, as Kenyan champions St Anthony's beat another Ugandan side Ntaare Secondary School 4-0 at Twiga Club.

In the Kamusinga-Mbarara match, skipper Mike Oruta led the front with a hattrick, while Innocent Sangiro grabbed a brace. Arnold Vincent, Roy Ipapo and Eric Kimuru were also on target. Kamusinga had lost 1-2 to Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School on Sunday.

In the second match, six-time winners St Anthony's were too strong for Ntaare as Linton Nayombe sounded the board twice with Norman Lidiga and Fred Ouma also getting their names on the scoresheet.

With the discipline being played in a round-robin format and the top two featuring in the final, competition is stiff. Today, unbeaten St Anthony's face Kakungulu with Kamusinga up against Tanzania's Arusha Meru International School.

In the girls' matches, the Kenyan derby pitting St Mary's Secondary School, Tachasis against Trans Nzoia Mixed Secondary School ended in 1-0 in favour of the former.

Esther Kadenyi settled the tight contest with a brilliant field goal in the 11th minute. It was sweet revenge for 2018 winners Trans Nzoia who lost to Tachasis in the Kenyan final two weeks ago. Tachasis had chances to get back in the game, but failed to make us of the short corners they got in the match.

"We played well and the girls controlled the contest from the onset. We should have won by a bigger margin, but we are glad we secured the three points and some measure of revenge, said Trans Nzoia coach Joseph Onyango.