School Games: Ebwali and Wiyeta win football titles, Kwanthanze shine

Ebwali Secondary School and Wiyeta Girls Secondary School on Monday won the boys' and girls' football titles as the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games concluded at Nakuru High School.

Tom Osieko's fifth minute freekick saw Ebwali down Highway Secondary 1-0 in the final and hand the Vihiga County school their first title.

It was an improvement from their third place finish in 2019 during their last appearance at the nationals.

Ebwali qualified for the nationals after Bukembe Secondary School were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player during the Western Regional finals.

Highway also benefited from the disqualification of Waylight Secondary School in the Nairobi Regional Games.

Ebwali coach Francis Muhambe admitted that it was a tough match, but said their determination and hunger won it for them.

"Highway are good side and they pushed is aĺl the way. The final was decided on small margins and I thank my charges for digging deep to win out first title," the coach said.

Wiyeta claimed their eighth title and first since 2018 after they saw off Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School 3-1 on post-match penalties.

In basketball, newcomers Dr Aggrey Secondary School of Coast Region won their maiden title after beating 2019 finalists Dagoretti High School 70-64 as Kaya Tiwi Secondary School completed a Coast double after reclaiming their title after beating Nairobi's Olympic High School 60-54.

Laiser Hill Academy were dethroned in the semis after falling to Dagoretti.

In hockey, St Mary's Secondary School claimed their maiden crown after they defeated former champions TransNzoia Mixed Secondary School 5-4 on post-match penalties after the sides had played out a 2-2 draw in normal time.

St Anthony's Boys High School, Kitale defended the boys' title after a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Friends School Kamusinga.

In volleyball, Kwanthanze Girls High School and Cheptil Boys High School won the titles after wins against Kesogon Secondary School and Namwale Secondary School respectively.

Handball also saw a new winner crowned in the boys' final after Hospital Hill Secondary School saw off Kimito Secondary School 30-25 in the final. Moi Girls Secondary School, Kamusinga reclaimed the girls' title after beating St Joseph's Secondary School, Kitale 17-11.