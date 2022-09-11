Koyonzo thrash Butula to claim national sevens rugby title

Koyonzo Boys Secondary School were Sunday crowned the national secondary schools’ rugby sevens champions after a 33-0 victory over fellow Western Region representatives Butula High School at Nakuru High School.

It was sweet victory for Koyonzo, who were making their debut at the nationals, as they managed to complete the double on their opponents having also defeated them 26-5 at the Western Regional finals last Saturday.

The two schools will now represent the country at the East Africa Secondary School Games in Arusha, Tanzania later this week.

Earlier, champions Upper Hill School from Nairobi had been eliminated by Butula after a 31-5 hiding in the main cup quarter-finals.

Koyonzo boys’ players and supporters broke into celebrations and dance moments after the final whistle.

“This is the third time we’re beating Butula Boys. They should now know that Koyonzo is the new rugby powerhouse in the Western region,” said an elated coach Oscar Okaron.

He said they hope to bring the glory home when they travel to Tanzania as they have a relatively young team comprising of talented Form One, Two and Three players.

Butula Boys head coach Shimenga Livondo blamed the defeat on unorthodox tactics by their opponents which resulted in four of his players getting serious injuries.

“Koyonzo has won but what they displayed today is not the rugby that I know. They deployed rough tactics to win the match and injured four of my key players and this weakened my side,” said Livondo.

Koyonzo scored their first try through Brian Kiptanui who converted it, before Darrel Omondi doubled the tries and Kiptanui converted again.

James Asanga scored their third try, but Kiptanui failed to convert it before Braton Mlefu buried the final try which Kiptanui booted to bury Butula Boys.