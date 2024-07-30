Safaricom, Visa gift four Paris Olympics trip

Safaricom, through M-Pesa, in partnership with Visa, has today awarded four lucky Kenyans, namely,

Mwaniki Munuhe from Nyahururu, Abdirahaman Faysal, Abdinasir Barre and Michael Chege Kariuki from Nairobi won their tickets to Paris in an M-Pesa GlobalPay promotion.

They transacted using the M-Pesa GlobalPay Virtual Visa Card to qualify for the weekly draws from which they earned the winning tickets.

The four can be accompanied by a companion of their choice to Paris to enjoy various track and field events while supporting and interacting with their favourite athletes from Kenya and around the world.

“I am a huge fan of the Olympics, but I have never attended any Olympic Games in person. This will be a thrilling and historic moment for me. I hope to enjoy and interact with some of my favourite athletes from Kenya and other parts of the world,” said Michael Chege, one of the lucky winners.

The trip package includes flights, accommodation, food, drinks, and stadium tickets for various Olympic events.

“I am very excited to win a trip to Paris to cheer and support Team Kenya live.

This is a rare opportunity, as it is also my first time attending the Olympics. I am a big fan of athletics, and I hope this trip will provide my spouse and I, who will be travelling together, with an exemplary and unforgettable experience as we watch our athletes live on the biggest stage in the world,” said Abdinasir Barre.

Safaricom is also supporting Team Kenya. The giant telco has committed Sh30 million in cash and kind to the team.