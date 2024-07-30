Kenyan Taekwondo star Faith Ogallo inducted into 'Olympians for Life' programme

Kenya’s taekwondo star Faith Ogallo was over the moon on Monday night after being inducted into the prestigious 'Olympians for Life' programme by the World Olympians Association (WOA).

She was inducted for her contribution as an Olympian in championing climate change actions.

The Bachelor of Social Work degree holder travelled to Paris on Sunday to receive the award from WOA in the presence of the association’s patron His Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

“It's very encouraging and motivating to be recognized. Everyone here at Olympic House is appreciating my efforts with a lot of friendship, excellence and respect. I feel loved by World Olympians. I hope this honour would be recognized back home in Kenya and Africa. It's like a honorary PhD for sure,” Ogallo told Nation Sport on phone from Paris on Monday.

."Congratulations on your induction into World Olympians Association's Olympians for Life programme at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Service to Olympians, service to society,” WOA President Joel Bouzou told the 2020 Kenyan Olympian.

Before the ceremony, Ogallo, who also holds a Diploma in Olympic Studies from the International Olympic Academy in Greece, said she was very excited to be on the list of Olympians for Life awardees who have drawn on their Olympic experience to make the world a better place by promoting the Olympic values.

Past inductees, who include Kenya's decorated long-distance runner Tegla Loroupe, have risen to the top levels of their post-sport professions or have benefited their communities through charitable work or campaigning for worthy courses.

Ogallo represented Kenya at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in taekwondo. She has made significant strides as a sustainability advocate.

The 30-year-old has collaborated closely with sports federations and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), in championing various environment clean-up programmes and sustainability initiatives to combat the impacts of climate change.