Government hands out Sh32million reward to Kenya's global stars

World champions Faith Kipyegon and Mary Moraa have commended the government for the new cash reward scheme saying it will motivate sportsmen and women’s as well as team sports to perform better.

They also hailed the government for ensuring that the construction of Talanta Plaza is completed, adding that the country’s sportsmen and women will now have a home.

This is after President William Ruto on Friday forked out Sh32.34 million to reward Kenyan teams and individual athletes for their outstanding performances globally as he commissioned Talanta Plaza building , the will officially house the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts.

Officials from sports federations among them the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat hailed the government for the improved reward scheme and the completion of Talanta Plaza, formerly NOC-K Plaza.

The 16-storey house will also host Sports Fund, sports federations and NOC-K offices.

The government used close to Sh1 billion to rescue NOC-K Plaza from going under the hammer in 2020.

Having run out of options to rescue the NOC-K, Plaza, the Kenya Olympic body turned to the government in March 2019 to save the project and complete so that it becomes a home for sports in Kenya.

“It’s such a humbling gesture and a real motivation for myself and my colleague to work hard since there will be a reward awaiting us,” said Kipyegon, who won both the 1,500m and 5,000m titles at the World Athletics Championships that ended on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.

“I am really grateful to the President,” said Moraa, who said that she will use the reward from the President to help her elder brother Nicholas Ndegera Mwevi.

“He has been one of my pillars both in my education and athletics career,” explained Moraa, who upgraded her 800m bronze medal from Oregon, United States to gold in Budapest.

Kipyegon and Moraa were among the Team Kenya athletes and officials, who received cash rewards totalling to Sh21.6m for their exploits in Budapest from President Ruto.

The President was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Council of Governors deputy chairman Ahmed Abdullahi, who is also the Governor of Wajir, World Athletics President Jack Tuwei, who is also the Sports Fund chairman and Athletics Kenya president.

President Ruto also honoured Tuwei for his election as a World Athletics Vice President and Aldrin Kibet, who was voted the most valuable football player during the just concluded secondary school games.

Kipyegon pocketed Sh4m -- Sh2m for her victory in 5,000m and a similar amount for claiming gold in 1,500m, while Moraa got a Sh2m reward.

On June 13, President Ruto also rewarded Kipyegon for breaking two world records in 1,500m and 5,000m. She pocketed Sh5m for setting a new best time in the 1,500m and a house worth Sh6m for her second record in 5,000m.

Also to benefit were Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m) and Daniel Simiu, who each got Sh1.5m for winning silver medals in their respective events.

Bronze medallists from the world championships, Beatrice Chebet (5,000m), Abraham Kibiwott (3,000m steeplechase) and Jackline Cherotich (3,000m steeplechase) got Sh1 million each.

All the athletes who reached the final of their respective races will get Sh50,000 apiece.

Kenya collected 10 medals from Budapest; three gold, three silver and four bronze.

Newly crowned Africa women’s volleyball champions, Malkia Strikers and their officials pocketed Sh4.45m while Team Kenya for the Africa Beach Games got Sh3.28m.

The President also handed Sh3.01m to the Youth Commonwealth Games team.

Ruto said the reward is part of the newly introduced cash rewards schemes for Kenyan athletes and artists.

“Once again our sports heroes and heroines have done the country proud and I am glad to record them. They must feel appreciated,” said the President Ruto.

“I want to single out Moraa and Kipyegon for their splendid shows in Budapest and Malkia Strikers for their victory in Cameroon.”

The cash reward scheme introduced by the late President Mwai Kibaki back in 2003 has kept fluctuating in the amounts given.

It was also not clear yesterday what medallists from events like the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games as well as for team sports will be getting.

For instance, gold medallists from the 2017 World Athletics Championships received Sh1m, silver medallist Sh750,000 and bronze medallists Sh300,000 with other athletes receiving Sh50,000.

Achieving Kenyans athletes rewarded by the government

Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary -

(Sh21.6 million):

Gold: Faith Kipyegon (1,500m, 5,000m) Sh4m; Mary Moraa (800m) Sh2m

Silver: Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m) and Daniel Simiu- Sh 1.5m each

Bronze: Beatrice Chebet (5,000m), Abraham Kibiwott (3,000m steeplechase), Jackline Cherotich (3,000m steeplechase) Sh1m each

All finalists: Sh50,000

Africa champions, Kenya women’s volleyball team - (Sh4.45m):

Malkia Strikers players Sh3m, officials Sh1.5m

Commonwealth Youth Games - (Sh3.01m):

Gold: Josphat Sang (1,500m, 3,000m)-Sh700,000, Nancy Cherop (1,500m, 3,000m) Sh700,000, Kelvin Koech (800m) Sh350,000

Silver: Andrew Kiptoo, (1,500m, 3,000m) Sh500,000, Janet Chepkemoi (1,500m) Sh250,000, Titus Maundu- (Para Discus F42-44/F61) Sh250,000