Rift Valley win team title as school games end in Nakuru

Rift Valley Region were Monday crowned the overall champions of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two Games which concluded at Nakuru High School.

The hosts finished with 150 points, 10 points ahead of Nairobi Region, who finished in second place, as Western Region (121 points) rounded off the top three at the end of the four-day competition. Nyanza, Coast and Eastern Regions followed in that order with 107, 104 and 89 points respectively.

Central and North Eastern finished in the last two positions after garnering 80 and 10 points respectively. Winners Rift Valley won the girls’ football title courtesy of Wiyeta Girls Secondary School, boys’ 3x3 basketball (Stafford Boys High School), boys’ volleyball (Cheptil Boys High School), hockey (St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale and St Mary’s Tachasis Girls Secondary School).

They also won the table tennis titles in the boys’ and girls’ categories with Ivy Wabomba of Moi Girls Secondary School, Eldoret and Idris Kulubi (St Joseph’s High School, Kitale) voted the Most Valuable Players in the discipline.

Western Region won the coveted boys’ football title as Ebwali Secondary School beat Nairobi Region’s Highway Secondary School 1-0 in the final. Tom Osieko’s fifth minute free-kick settled the tight contest to hand the Vihiga County school their maiden title.

Cheptil Boys High School (yellow) from Rift Valley play against Namwela Secondary School from Western in the boys' volleyball final match during National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at the Nakuru High School in Nakuru city on September 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

It was an improvement from their third place finish in 2019 during their last appearance at the nationals. Ebwali coach Francis Muhambe admitted that it was a tough match, but said their determination and hunger won it for them.

"Highway are good side and they pushed us aĺl the way. The final was decided on small margins and I thank my charges for digging deep to win out first title," the coach said.

Highway midfielder Lennox Kamau was voted MVP. Ebwali qualified for the nationals after Bukembe Secondary School were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player during the Western Regional finals.

Highway also benefited from the disqualification of Waylight Secondary School in the Nairobi Regional Games. Wiyeta on the other hand needed post-match penalties to see off a stubborn Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School 4-1 in the girls’ final after a 0-0 stalemate in normal and extra time.

Wiyeta goalkeeper Velma Ouma was her side’s heroine as she saved two penalties to hand her side their eighth title.

“We have reclaimed what is rightly ours and the aim now is to ensure we don’t relinquish it. The girls gave their all and can now savour every moment of this success,” said Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara.

Wiyeta striker Shalyne Opisa won the MVP accolade to complete a good outing for her side.

In volleyball, Kwanthanze Girls High School and Cheptil Boys High School won the titles after wins against Kesogon Secondary School and Namwela Secondary School respectively.