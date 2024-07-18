Revealed: Official list of Team Kenya delegation to Paris Olympics

Kenya will be represented by a delegation of 161 at the Paris Olympics Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

Principal Secretary for Sports, Peter Tum and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya president, Paul Tergat, released the list to the public on behalf of the Preparatory Management Committee (PMC) for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on Thursday, July 18.

Tum and Tergat said that there would be no joyriders in the team as they predicted a better performance.

At the same time, Tum indicated that adjustments have been made to the ceremonial kits causing an uproar on social media.

Once again, athletics has the lion’s share among the six disciplines with 46, followed by the women’s national volleyball team, Malkia Strikers with 16, and the Kenya Sevens rugby team with 15.

Swimming has two athletes, while judo and fencing have one athlete each.

Tum be will head of delegation

The government has three officials only, while athletes and primary officials including coaches, managers, physiotherapists, and doctors are 124.

The management team has 26 internationally appointed technical officials, referees, and three umpires, while the Olympic Family has five representatives.

The government will be led by Tum, who is the head of the delegation, Webuye MP Dan Wanyama, who is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee for Sports and Culture, and Julius Murgor, chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

Kenya was represented by 85 athletes in six sports at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, winning 10 medals.

“We are ready, having given this team the best preparations with President William Ruto having officially handed over the flag to the team at State House, Nairobi,” said Tum at Talanta Plaza in Nairobi.

Tum confirmed that Team Kenya's allowances and medal cash rewards had been adjusted to an all-time high. The athletes are now pocketing Sh3,000 from Sh1,500m for local allowances, while overseas allowances have been increased from $200 (Sh25,600) to $300 (Sh38,400).

Gold medallists will receive Sh3 million, silver medallists Sh2 million, and bronze medals Sh1 million, a reward scheme that also applies to the Paralympics.

“We went back to the drawing board with experts to analyse what went wrong on the ceremonial kit. What will come out this time is beautiful, ” Tum assured.

“We have curated Kenya House in the two places to showcase our prowess in tourism and sell the country as the best destination in the world,” said Tum, adding that trade is another area they have also focused on.

“All the advance parties who have set camp in Miramas have settled and are enjoying the facilities the town has to offer,” said Tergat.