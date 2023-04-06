Rampant Saints have all their prayers answered

All Saints High School Embu launched their rugby 15s contest on a high note, winning their first two matches as the Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term One Games kicked off at Meru School on Thursday.

The regional rugby 7s champions beat Kitondo School 11-5 before seeing off Kanyakine Boys High School 58-5.

All Saints, who beat regional defending champions Kangaru School during the Embu county finals are hopeful of storming the quarters when they play St Thomas of Kitui in their final Pool 'A' match.

Fly half and kicker Josphat Karanja was instrumental in their goal hunt, backed by their fast winger James Thiong’o and centre Brian Oyugi.

Kangaru School also won two of their opening matches without conceding a goal, seeing off a stubborn Miathene Boys 27-0, and Makueni Boys 34-0.

In girls’ handball, Dr Charles Muli of Machakos beat region’s defending champions Simisi from Kitui 20-8, to execute a sweet revenge for their defeat in last year’s regional finals.

In the boys’ handball, regional title holders Mbooni High school affirmed their credentials by beating Machakos Boys 21-10.

In boys’ basketball, Lukenya School kicked off their title defence by white-washing Garbatulla High School 102-15 in a one-sided match played under sunny weather.

Last year’s regional finalists Mbooni Boys beat Kangaru School 68-22 and saw off hosts Meru School 76-16 in entertaining fixtures.