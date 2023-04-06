Kalyet’s Cherotich queen of Rift Valley as athletics comes to an end 

The final day of the athletics programme Thursday in the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One Games at Moi Girl’s High School in Eldoret witnessed some fine running from Kenya’s potential future world beaters.

Maureen Cherotich, a Form Four student at Kalyet Secondary School stormed to victory in the junior women’s 10,000m race.

She ran a brilliant race to finish in 34:22.9, ahead of her schoolmate Desma Chepkoech who finished second in 35:11.4 while Matron Jerop from Kitaor Secondary School was third in 36:02.7.

The cocky Cherotich said she was eyeing glory in the East Africa Games in Bujumbura in Burundi.

But first she has to negotiate through the nationals.

“I competed well and I will be running in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the nationals. My target is to win both races,” said Cherotich, who finished second in the 3,000m race.

She represented Kenya in the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi in 2021 and Cali, Colombia in 2022 in 5,000m where she finished sixth and seventh respectively.

Kevin Kiplagat from Sinonin High School in Baringo County won the junior men’s 10,000m in 30:45.1 ahead of Leinas Kipkemboi (30:56.9) from Kimuron High School and his school mate Philemon Kiprotich (31:57.4).

In boys’ 1,500m, Collins Kibiwott from Kosirai High School in Nandi County, stormed to victory after clocking 3:58.5.

He was closely followed home by Ezekiel Kipkorir from Andersen High School in Trans Nzoia in 3:59.4 as Antony Kibet from St Joseph High School, Trans Nzoia finished third in 4:05.5.

The rugby 15s quarter-finals have Ortum High facing Kabarnet High, Jomo Kenyatta tackling St Anthony High, St Michael Kipsombe clashing with Kapsabet Boys High and St Patrick’s squaring off with Nanyuki High.

In boys' hockey quarters, regional champions St Anthony hammered Emining High from Baringo County 3-0 while Kapsabet Boys edged out Tambach High in 2-1.