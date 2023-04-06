Coast basketball champs Dr Aggrey up and running

Dr Aggrey High School of Taita Taveta County Friday made a remarkable start in their quest to retain the Coast Region Secondary Schools boys' basketball title when they beat Kwale’s Kaya Tiwi Secondary School 70-45 in their Pool 'B' match at Matuga Girls High School grounds.

Dr Aggrey coach Kevin Maima was satisfied with the victory and expressed hope of defending the trophy.

“I’m happy to have started well and confident that we’ll retain our trophy,” said Maima who singled out Aga Khan Academy as their closest challengers for the title. “Aga Khan is a team which I expect to give us a tough time but I hope we’ll beat them.”

Aga Khan Academy of Mombasa also made a good start when they whitewashed Chanagande Secondary from Kilifi 110-27 in a one-sided Pool 'B' match.

Aga Khan Academy coach, Eugene Auka said they are aiming for the title.

“We’ve started well and hope to continue doing well aiming to emerge victors,” said Auka.

Mpeketoni Boys Secondary of Lamu gave a good account of themselves but went down narrowly to Mvindeni Secondary 70-69 in a thrilling Pool 'A' clash.

Mpeketoni coach Naomi Mnene said despite losing the match narrowly, she was happy with her boys' performance, promising to do better in their remaining matches against Timbila High and Shimba Hills Secondary.

In another Pool 'A' encounter, Timbila High from Taita Taveta were in top form and deservedly beat Kwale’s Shimba Hills Secondary 116-33.

Boys' hockey title holders St George’s Secondary from Kilifi started badly after they lost 2-0 to Moi Boys Kasigau Secondary in a match played at Kwale High school ground.

Moi Boys goals were scored by Anderson Sawanini in the 19th minute and Stephen Mwamuye in the 47th minute.

Kwale High, playing at their home ground, failed to impress when they settled for a goalless draw against St Charles Lwanga Secondary of Mombasa and Sokoke Secondary from Kilifi.