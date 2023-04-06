It's Upper Hill v Ofafa in Nairobi rugby 15s final

A new rugby 15s champion will be crowned on Saturday after holders Dagoretti High School were eliminated at the semi-final stage on the second day of Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term One Games.

“Dago” relinquished their crown after a painful 16-8 loss at the hands of Upper Hill School in Thursday’s semi-final at St Mary’s School thanks to a man-of-the-match performance from back Salim Owino, who single-handedly carried his side with one try, a conversion and three penalty conversions.

Awaiting Upper Hill in the final will be Ofafa Jericho High School, who dug deep to see off Lenana School’s Mean Maroon 15-10 in the other last four clash.

The final will be a repeat of last year’s Nairobi Region rugby sevens final which Ofafa triumphed 7-5 to win their maiden title. Dagoretti, meanwhile, will have to contend with a third-place playoff tie against Lenana on Saturday, the last day of action at Nairobi School.

As expected the two semi-finals were closely contested, with all four sides giving their all.

In the first semi, Dagoretti made a bright start as they led 8-6 at the break thanks to a try and penalty conversion from Bejil Ochieng. Upper Hill gave themselves a chance back into the game as the impressive Owino kicked in two penalty conversions.

The second half was a different affair as Upper Hill carried a more attacking threat pushing “Dago” back to their 22 metres line. Their pressure bore fruit as Owino’s magic boot delivered another three points to see them lead 9-8.

He capped off a brilliant display with arguably the moment of the game; picking a loose ball near half the pitch, he set off with the Dagoretti players in hot pursuit, but to no avail as Owino made it to the try-box before them to send his teammates into a frenzy.

He duly converted the add-ons to put the game beyond Dagoretti’s reach to secure his side’s place in the final.

“We have worked hard to get back to this level since losing our title in 2019. In 2020, Covid-19 ruined everything and we have been patiently waiting for our moment. My prayer as the captain was to lead my side to the final and hopefully the nationals, it is almost coming true,” said Upper Hill skipper Rowan Ambani.

The second semi seemed headed for sudden death before Telvin Alongo’s try sealed Ofafa’s victory.

In handball, girls’ champions Dagoretti Mixed Secondary will face Kayole South Secondary in the opening quarter-final match on Friday.