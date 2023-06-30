Raila Odinga opens Homa Bay Stadium

Homa Bay County Stadium has officially been renamed Raila Odinga Homa Bay Stadium.

Odinga officially opened the sports facility on Friday and later watched two football matches.

"I Raila Odinga, open this stadium officially and accept it to be named after me," he said.

Homa Bay beat Migori 1-0 in the third-place playoff.

Later Siaya and Kisumu played out to a 0-0draw in regular time the later triumphed 4-2 on post-match penalties.

Kisumu will play record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on Saturday.

Raila Odinga Homa Bay Stadium was a project initiated by former Governor Cyprian Awiti.

It cost Sh369 million.

It has a main pavilion with a sitting capacity of up to 5,000 spectators and more terraces.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said naming the stadium after Odinga is based on the sacrifices the ODM leader has made in his life.

She said Odinga fought for devolution.

"If it were not for him, we would have been begging for resources from the government. But because of his sacrifice, we have funds that we use for development," the governor said.

She invited Gor Mahia, the Kenyan champions, to make the facility their home ground.

"Homa Bay is home of talent. Gor Mahia trace their roots here and can use the stadium as their base," Wanga said.