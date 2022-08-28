Rachel Ruto, Chris Froome mourn fallen Kenyan cyclist Kangangi

President-elect Willliam Ruto's wife, Rachel Ruto, Migration Gravel Race (MGR) director Mikel Delagrance and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome Sunday sent their messages of condolences following the death of Kenyan cyclist Suleiman 'Sule' Kangangi in an accident during the Vermont Overland gravel race in the USA on Saturday.

Kangangi, 33, died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident in the race, which fellow Kenyan and MGR 2022 winner John Kariuki bagged the title.

While sending his condolence message, Delagrange said Sule was the rock on which the Amani Project was built.

“He was a world class athlete who sought to use his platform to make the sport that he loved more accessible to the next generation of athletes in Kenya,” said Delagrange.

Switzerland-based American Delagrange added, “Sule was a man of ideas and vision - many of which have already changed the face of the sport of cycling. Sule was a giant and his absence will leave a giant hole in our hearts.”

However, Delagrange noted, that figures such as Sule, who transcend sport, leave a legacy behind to guide and inspire.

“Sule’s Team Amani will continue to pursue his dream of bringing professional cycling to East Africa. We hope to honor his legacy with each step that we take towards realizing his dream,” he said.

“Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with Sule’s friends and family. RIP Sule Kangangi," tweeted four-time Tour De France champion Froome.

The 2016 Tour de Machakos winner Sule, who finished third in the 2017 Tour of Rwanda, traveled to the USA together with Kariuki and African Games 2019 bronze medalist Nancy Akinyi, as well as Ugandan Jordan Schleck Ssekanwagi for races in Colorado, Nebraska and Vermont.