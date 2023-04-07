Plans afoot to turn William Ole Ntimama Stadium into one of Kenya’s best facilities

The William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok town is basking in glory as the best sports facility in the South Rift region.

It is perhaps the only modern facility that boasts a playable football pitch and basketball court.. The stadium has undergone two upgrades over the last 10 years.

In an ambitious plan, the county is now seeking support from the national government, under the countrywide stadiums development programme being implemented by the ministry of sports, to lay a tartan track in the third phase of Ole Ntimama Stadium upgrade.

The county aims to upgrade the stadium to meet Fifa and the International Olympics Committee standards.

Part of the upgrade plans include constructing an Olympic size swimming pool and indoor arena.

“We are engaging the national government to have the tartan track laid with an eye on 2027 World Athletics Championships, which we are keen on co-hosting or providing a training ground due to our proximity to Nairobi City,” Robert Rotich Simotwo, the County Executive for Education and Sports said.

Kenya may bid to host the championships in 2027.

An athletics track at the William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok county which the county administration is appealing to the national government to put up a tartan track as part of proposed upgrade, in this photo taken on April 3, 2023.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

“It is easier and cheaper for the government to upgrade an existing facility to international standards before focusing on building new ones. It makes economic sense,” Simotwo stated.

Upgrade of the stadium commenced in 2012 following plans mooted by the defunct Narok Town Council with funding from former Ministry of Local Government and Urban Development.

The county spent Sh313.67 million to upgrade the stadium through the Rural Distributors Company that won the tender to construct the facility.

The upgrade saw the venue transformed from a dusty open ground to a modern sports arena.

A perimeter wall, levelling of the football pitch, putting up of a basketball court, construction of the VIP and public pavilion, restaurant, security room, volleyball court, referee rooms and players’ changing room and landscaping was done.

The stadium stands on 11 acres at the heart of Narok town, off the Bomet -Narok highway.

It was rebranded on July, 26, 2020 and opened on February 22, 2021 by former Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed in a colourful ceremony attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and immediate former Narok Governor Samwel Tunai.

William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok town which was constructed at a cost of Sh313.6 million by the county government in this photo taken on April 3, 2023. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

It was further upgraded by the national government to the tune of Sh98 million ahead of the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations hosted at the facility, and presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019.

An additional 16 terraces and two VIP pavilions were constructed, wash rooms and the athletics track was done,the football pitch was also redone. The stadium also has a gym open to members of the public.

“Almost all the existing facilities were upgraded including paving of the parking lot with cabro blocks,” said Simotwo. The parking area can accommodate 200 cars.

The stadium can hold events at night thanks to the installed floodlights.

Benson Kariuki, the Director of Sports at the County Government of Narok said the stadium can now sit 15,000 people.

It was formerly called Narok Stadium before being renamed after Ntimama, a long serving Narok North Member of Parliament and cabinet minister who died on September 1, 2016.Ntimama, a great son of the Maasai, served for 15 years as the chairman of the defunct Narok County Council.

Narok County beat Nakuru, Meru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Eldoret in a competitive bid to host the annual Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games that will be held between August 19-26.

A goalpost at the William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok town in this photo taken on April 3, 2023.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Kecoso brings together government agencies under the ministries of Roads and Transport, Information Communication Technology, Digital Economy and Sports.

Athletics, golf, snooker, netball, pool, volleyball, darts, football, swimming, scrabble and basketball will be co-hosted at Maasai Mara University and William Ole Ntimama Stadium.

Water service companies will hold a tournament in the stadium mid this year while the finals of the Narok Governor’s Cup is currently being held at the sports facility.

“We have been approached by the Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (KPSHA) to host the regional and national games which is a vote of confidence on our facilities,” said Kariuki said. Football Kenya Federation Division Two League sides Total HotSpurs and Kilgoris train at the stadium.

Premier League sides Kariobangi Sharks, Sofapaka and Wazito once used Ole Ntimama Stadium as their home ground.

Narok County is the home of Billy Konchella, the two times World Athletics Championship gold medallist (1987 and 1991), David Rudisha, the 800m Olympic champions (2012 and 2016), Wycliff Kinyamal 800m gold medallist, Edward Zakayo the 5,000m Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, and Ita Nao Leshan, the Africa under-20 javelin champion.

How they would love to see a tartan track at their home county. Sooner rather than later, you may feel.