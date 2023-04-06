Ol Kalou Nyayo follows in the footsteps of uncompleted county stadiums

Ol Kalou Nyayo Stadium in Nyandarua County is far from the world class facility it was meant to be despite several upgrades, made in fits and starts by the devolved and central governments.

Upgrade of the Ol Kalou Nyayo Stadium was started by Governor Daniel Waithaka in 2015.

Seven years later in 2020 the stadium upgrade work had consumed Sh107 million before an additional Sh50 million was injected into the project by the county government.

At the commencement of the upgrade, the entire work was valued at Sh350 million, a cost that has increased due to delays in completion.

According to its original design, Ol Kalou Stadium was to have a 200-seat VIP dais, but this was revised into a 400 to 450 capacity depending on seating arrangement.

The ground floor of the VIP stand will have two modern holding and changing rooms for both sexes, making it a four-room changing complex with luxuries such as hot water in the bathrooms.

In addition, each of the changing rooms will have separate entries and medical clinics with holding tunnels through which the two teams and match officials will walk through to enter the pitch.

The fancy looking main entrance of Ol Kalou Nyayo Stadium in Nyandarua county whose construction has stalled in this picture taken on April 7, 2023.

Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

The second floor of the dais is designed to hold two media studios, offices and security area, while the first floor is designed with separate resting and meeting rooms for important guests.

The first upgrade was to be completed by December 2020, but was extended to December 2021. Sadly, even the new deadline, was never met.

However, some of the basic works have been completed including a stone wall, levelling of the ground and building the drainage system.

In the absence of a functioning stadium, local sportspersons especially footballers are forced to make use of any open public ground for practice and during friendly matches.

Athletes train at the expansive Ol Kalou arboretum but would no doubt love to have access to a running track.

“We are forced to use any available unmarked grounds for practice and friendly matches. We are currently using the Ol Kalou Medical Training College playing ground which lacks many important amenities. Its location outside the town is also a disadvantage to hawkers and traders who do business selling to spectators during friendly matches and competitions," said Joel Mwangi, who plays for Ol Kalou Young Stars.

“The Ol Kalou Stadium completion is long overdue considering it's located at the county headquarters. Its delayed completion means missed opportunities for sportspersons, fans, and traders."

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has made assurances that the stadium will be completed through the county government-national government partnership.

“President William Ruto has committed to the completion of the stadium to international standards and has given instructions to the relevant ministry. We have held discussions with Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba who has also committed to supporting the stadium to completion. As a starting point, we have formed a joint committee with CS Namwamba,” said Badilisha.

The football pitch at Ol Kalou Nyayo Stadium in Nyandarua county in this picture taken on April 7, 2023. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

He admitted that the biggest challenge was unfulfilled funding promises by the former national government.

During Governor Waithaka’s tenure, the national government promised to allocate Sh50 million for the project while a pledge of Sh300 million was made by the national government during Governor Francis Kimemia tenure.

“The joint technical committee has strict deadlines to have the stadium completed and is expected to have compiled and submitted a report by the end of this month to the CS on what needs to be done and the resources needed to complete the job," added Badilisha.

“The technical committee has started its job, we expect them to complete the report before the CS tours the facility to commission the new construction. The national government is committed to the actualization of the stadium.”