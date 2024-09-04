Paralympics: Kenyan Powerlifter Wawira misses out on medal

In Paris

Kenya’s Hellen Wawira Wednesday hauled a huge personal best of 101 kilograms in women’s under-41kgs but fell short of winning a medal at the Paris Paralympic Games.

Wawira, 32, saved the best for last, but her gallant effort in the third and final lift fell short of the medal bracket, as she finished fifth once again after a similar position at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

World champion Cui Zhe from China sealed a double in a Paralympic record lift of 119 metres, as world silver medallist Esther Nworgu from Nigeria managed 118 for silver. Brazilian Lara Aparecida de Lima lifted 109 for bronze.

“Powerlifting is about technique…you get it right and you are home and dry,” said Wawira, who had levelled her personal best of 98kgs from het victory at the 2022 World Cup with her first lift.

She then downed 99kg in her second lift before joining the rare century plus club.

Wawira’s target now is to win the world title, an accomplishment she wants to achieve next as she ponders moving the weight category to 45kgs.

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Kennedy Ogada piloted by Oscar Dennis finished 11th in B1 time trial in 47 minutes and 06.47, in a race won by Tristan Bangma and his pilot Patrick Boss from the Netherlands in 34.11.2 for gold.

Home cyclists Eli de Carvalho and Mickael Giuchard took silver in 34:23.73, while Vincent Schure piloted by Timo Fransen from the Netherlands took bronze in 34:53.92.