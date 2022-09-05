Over 300 kids attend talent search programme in Eldoret

More than 300 pupils from various schools in Eldoret, converged at Hill School Primary in Uasin Gishu County in an event dubbed "Making of the Champions of Tomorrow" on Sunday.

The initiative was launched by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed in July and targets 6,000 school-going children aged between 8-16 years, who are introduced to basketball, volleyball, rugby, football and athletics.

The event has seen the tasked team travel across the country giving a chance to various potential pupils to showcase their talents.

According to Jimmy Geeraerts from Golazo Right Here Company, who is spearheading the process, the juniors are given a chance to participate in the games for them to learn at a tender age on the basics.

"Making of Champions of tomorrow basically gives kids a chance to participate in various sporting activities. We normally have one day program for primary schools and another day for the secondary schools," said Geeraerts.

"The programme basically is to have fun for the kids and give an opportunity to the coaches to identify talents and make a follow up because this is where we can get the next Ferdinand Omanyala, the next Dennis Oliech and all the other big names from the young generation," he said.

According to Evelyn Rono from Hill School Primary, the initiative started by the ministry of sports is a good initiative that would help teachers and coaches identify kids at a tender age.

"This is a cosmopolitan area and the program will help identify the kids who are good in other sports especially rugby and football. We don't have to rely on athletics only but also give the children a chance to try other sports," said Rono.

Some of the kids who attended the programme came from Langas Primary School, Sosiani Primary School, SOS Eldoret Primary School, Potters Academy Primary School and Hill School, Eldoret.

Sasha Kigen OF Hill School said she was happy to have a chance to learn basics on various games, adding that the programme will help upcoming talents to sharpen their skills.

"I want to thank the ministry of sports through our Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed because we have learned the basics on the rugby game and make passes and make foremational shooting at the basketball game. This is a good initiative that will help many pupils across the country," said Kigen.

The team will be heading to Kapsabet in Nandi County for two days before heading to Nakuru County for the same task.