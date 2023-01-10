Omanyala, Chebet among 25 sports people to graduate as police officers

Commonwealth Games champions Ferdinand Omanyala (100m) and Beatrice Chebet (5,000m) were among sportsmen and women who passed out Tuesday at the National Police Training College Main Campus, Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

Those who graduated during the pass out parade that was presided over by President William Ruto cut across athletics, volleyball, football and taekwondo.



More sportsmen and women are expected to graduate from Administration Police Training College A Campus and General Service Unit Police College B Campus in Embakasi on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Malkia Strikers player Carolyne Sirengo was also among those who passed out in Kiganjo after their nine months training.

Related Omanyala aims to break own record on home soil Athletics

Omanyala won the 100m title and the historic 4x100m title at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships last year in Mauritius followed by another momentous Commonwealth Games 100m title in Birmingham last year.

After claiming silver in 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States, Chebet went on to be crowned the Commonwealth queen in 5,000m in Birmingham.

Also to graduate alongside the duo were Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu and World Indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang.

The national women’s javelin champion Martha Musai, Agnes Ngumbi (400m hurdles), Nancy Kanini (Hammer) Caroline Chepkorir (3,000m steeplechase), Elijah Kibet (5,000m), Robert Kiprop (5,000m) and Nobert Kolombos also passed out.

Sirengo was among 14 women's volleyball players from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to pass out in a pool of 2881 recruits.

Others were Marion Indeche,Jemimah 'Magereza' Siangu, Jane Mumbai, Peris Kanus,Mercy Iminza, Christabel Siyuyu, Sarah Nakhulicha, Abigael Nafula, Joan Baraza, Joy Wangaya, Carolyne Cheruto, Peninah Nafula and Benedine Chemwetich.

DCI coach Daniel Bor said the journey has not been easy but was quick to laud the players for their patience.

“I want to thank the Kenya Police Service for giving us 14 chances for employment. This has really made it easy for us going forward and now our focus is to just play.

“Gone are days where players had to miss training due to lack of fare because now they have employment. My wish and hope is that the players will reward us with good performance,” said Bor.

DCI team manager Neddy Nelimo said the development will definitely boost the growth of the sport.

DCI, Kenya Pipeline, KCB Women's Volleyball Team and Kenya Prisons qualified for the play-offs scheduled for January 20-22 at the Moi International Sport Centre Kasarani indoor Arena, Nairobi.