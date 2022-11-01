Omanyala aims to break own record on home soil

Commonwealth Games and Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala wants to break his own Africa 100m record at the Kip Keino Classic due for May 6, next year.

Showing Nation Sports a black bracelet engraved “9.67” in green, Omanyala, who began his training for the new season at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Tuesday said it’s his dream to run 9.67 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic.

Omanyala broke the Africa 100m record for the first time when he finished second in 9.77 sec at last year’s Kip Keino Classic, a race won by American Trayvon Bromell in 9.76 sec.

However, Omanyala called the shots at this year’s Kip Keino Classic, winning the race in 9.85 sec, beating another American Fred Kerley to second place in 9.92 sec.

Kerley went on to win the world title in 9.86 on July 16 this year in Oregon, United States, where Omanyala, who was hit by travel hitches, reached the semis.

“I have already engraved my target of 9.67 sec on my armband so that every time I am training, I will be looking at it.

“I really hope and pray that it will happen at the Kip Keino Classic. I want to break the African Record again at home,” said Omanyala, adding that the performance will set the moment ahead of the World Athletics Championships slated from August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Omanyala declared that it won’t be business as usual in Budapest especially after he failed to reach the final during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States in July this year.

“I am focused on reaching the final this time around. I will handle every race as it comes....in fact, I have already started running races in my mind,” explained Omanyala, stating that victory in Budapest will inspire him towards the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Besides breaking the African record and winning a medal in Budapest, Omanyala said he also has the 2023 Diamond League Final in focus.

“I didn’t compete in the Diamond League this year since I wanted to focus on championship races where I greatly succeeded winning the Commonwealth Games and Africa titles, “said Omanyala.

Having drawn many lessons from this year, Omanyala said he will adopt a change in training program so as to hit the peak at the right time this season.

“We have looked at different countries in Europe and I intend to pitch camp either in Italy or Austria in June,” said Omanyala, explaining that unlike last season where he started his speed work in December, he will start the program late January or early February.

“I want to start hitting fast times in March next year ahead of my first international races in April, probably in South Africa. My plan and projection is to hit form between May and August,” explained Omanyala, adding that his coach Duncan Ayiemba and manager Marcel Viljoen are on top of things.

Omanyala regretted the postponement of the World Athletics Relay Championships due for May 13 to 14 in Guangzhou, China, saying it has disrupted his program.

“That changes everything because we were to have some local relays meetings in January but now we don’t know what next,” said Omanyala but hastened that Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei has invited him for a meeting.