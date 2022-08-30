Finally, Ofafa Jericho take city rugby title to football-mad Eastlands

Ofafa Jericho High School in Nairobi County has long been known for producing some of the finest footballers in the country.

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa “Otero” Otieno, George “Jojo” Waweru, Paul Oyuga, Johanna Omollo and even renowned coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee are just some of the names that honed their skills at the Eastlands-based school.

Otieno led Ofafa in winning the 1991 national secondary schools football title, a feat that saw him called up to the national team.

Ofafa would continue being a household name in the sport at the turn of the century before their fortunes dwindled.

Pulsating final

Fast forward to 2022, the school is back in the limelight, though this time not because of football, but, wait for it… rugby!

Ofafa were over the weekend crowned rugby sevens champions for the first time during the Nairobi Region Secondary School Term Two Games, which ended at Lenana School.

They did it in style after overcoming national and East Africa champions Upper Hill School 7-5 in a pulsating final.

James Ndura touched down as Alvin Musembi converted as Ofafa led 7-0 at the break. Upper Hill improved after the break and Mike Kuria made a try, but the conversion was missed.

On their way to the final, they defeated Nairobi School 12-5 as Upper Hill edged Dagoretti School 17-14.

Ofafa coach James Kaili believes structures they have put in place have finally bore fruit after years of heartbreak and playing second fiddle to the likes of Nairobi School, Lenana, Upper Hill and St Mary’s School.

“It has been work in progress with this team. We invested in Form One and two contrary to some schools, who prioritise Form Fours and forget about the younger players,” Kaili told Nation Sport.

The coach also revealed that mentorship programmes have helped spur the growth of the sport in the school.

Former Kenya “Simbas” player Peter Karia, Kabras’ Max Kangeri and KCB’s Brian Omondi are just a few players who have passed through Ofafa.

“Ofafa Jericho has instilled a culture where the alumni mentor the current students. This has helped to improve the game at the school in recent years,” he added.

fafa bagged the Prescott Cup schools' crown in July after beating Rift Valley Academy 24-18 in the final and this Kaili notes was the turning point.

“From that moment, the boys knew they could take down anyone and we showed it by defeating the national and east Africa champions,” he added.

Their focus now shifts to the nationals set for Nakuru next month and Kaili says they will not put so much pressure on the team.