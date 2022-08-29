Lengthy Covid-19 break takes spark out of Nairobi games

Low-quality display was evident at the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games which ended over the weekend at Lenana School.

However, the “poor” displays will be forgiven, bearing in mind that the games were put on hold in 2020 when the first case of coronavirus was reported in Kenya.

Players getting back to their best was going to take time, but the Nairobi Region representatives at next month's National Games at Nakuru High School are praying that their competitors will not be any different.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Technical Director David Lung'aho, who graced the championships, said there was bound to be a vacuum.

"The impact of coronavirus has been felt. The players are not sparkling and we hope it's across the country, but if not, then less is expected of Nairobi region representatives," said Lung'aho, who doubles up as the Kenya Prisons men's coach.

New champions emerged during the three-day championship and giants were slayed, as schools battled for honours in football, basketball, volleyball, rugby sevens, hockey, handball, swimming, netball, racquet games and the newly introduced 3x3 basketball.

Only Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School (girls’ football and handball), Hospital Hill High School (boys’ handball), Soweto Academy (girls’ volleyball) and Baba Dogo Secondary School (netball) managed to retain their crowns.

Boys' football, hockey (boys and girls), girls' basketball, rugby sevens and boys’ volleyball saw new winners emerge.

Dagoretti High School (boys’ football), BuruBuru Girls High School (basketball), Nairobi School (boys’ hockey) and Langata High School (boys’ volleyball) were all dethroned.

Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Sports Association Chairman Maurice Okumu believes the giants will bounce back next year with proper preparations and better players.

“Most schools had closed shop and when the resumption (of the games) was announced, most found it hard to assemble teams and others just sent who was available and that has affected the quality on the pitch,” Okumu said.

Mwiki Girls Secondary School coach Wesley Osinde, whose side won their maiden hockey title just four years after he introduced the sport, said it was a humbling experience.

"I wish you visited our school and see where we train. The space is so small and we were mesmerized by the field at Lenana. I believe our input will be better if we had such a facility, but I’m happy that we have a chance to represent Nairobi at the National Games,” Osinde said.

Buru Buru and Dagoretti were crowned champions in the newly introduced 3x3 basketball.