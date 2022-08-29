School Games: Attention shifts to Coast Region bonanza

All six counties have confirmed their participation in the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games to be held at Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo la Tewa grounds from Thursday to Saturday.

Coast Secondary Schools Sports Association (CSSSA) secretary Omar Munga said he has received confirmation from all the six counties.

Coast Region is made up of Mombasa, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Kwale and Lamu Counties.

At stake during the three-day championships, will be various titles as well as tickets to next month’s National Term Two Games in Nakuru.

Schools will do battle in football, basketball, volleyball, rugby sevens, hockey, handball, swimming, netball, racquet games and the newly introduced 3x3 basketball.

"I believe the games will be highly competitive as witnessed by some defending county champions failing to retain their titles," said Munga.

Meanwhile, after the elimination of Shimba Hills Secondary in the Kwale Secondary Schools Games boys football, team coach Ali Marumu is heading back to Ukunda to train his National Super League side SS Assad FC.

Speaking after Shimba Hills was beaten 6-5 on post-match penalties by Kinondo Secondary School at Kinango grounds on Sunday, Marumu said he was disappointed with the result.